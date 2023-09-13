Seven Lifestyle Habits that Can Help Prevent Depression: Study Reveals

New Study Reveals Seven Lifestyle Habits That Can Help Prevent Depression

In a groundbreaking study conducted by an international team of researchers, it has been established that certain lifestyle habits can significantly reduce the risk of depression. The study, published in Nature Mental Health, analyzed extensive data collected by the UK Biobank, which included information from approximately 290,000 individuals, including 13,000 with depression.

Depression is a prevalent mental health issue, with approximately one in 20 adults affected. The causes of depression are complex, involving both biological and lifestyle factors. This study aimed to identify specific lifestyle habits that could help prevent depression.

The researchers identified seven healthy lifestyle factors that were linked to a lower risk of depression. These factors include moderate alcohol consumption, a healthy diet, regular physical activity, sleeping seven to nine hours a night, maintaining social relationships, not smoking, and avoiding a sedentary lifestyle.

The study found that adhering to these lifestyle factors could significantly decrease the risk of depression. Of all the factors, getting enough sleep was found to be the most influential, reducing the risk of depression by 22%. Maintaining a social life also played a crucial role, reducing the risk by 18%. Moderate alcohol consumption was associated with an 11% risk reduction, a healthy diet with a 6% reduction, regular physical activity with a 15% reduction, not smoking with a 20% reduction, and avoiding a sedentary lifestyle with a 13% reduction.

Based on the number of lifestyle factors individuals adhered to, the researchers categorized them into three groups: “unfavorable,” “intermediate,” and “favorable” lifestyle. The analysis revealed that those in the intermediate group were 41% less likely to experience depression compared to those with an unfavorable lifestyle. People in the favorable lifestyle group had an even higher percentage, with a 57% decreased risk of depression.

Barbara Sahakian of the University of Cambridge, one of the authors of the study, emphasized the importance of a healthy lifestyle in preventing depression. While genetics may play a role in increasing the risk of depression, the study suggests that lifestyle factors have significant potential in mitigating this risk.

Sahakian stated, “Although our DNA may increase our risk of depression, we have shown that a healthy lifestyle is potentially more important. Some of the lifestyle factors are things that you have some control over, so try to find ways to improve them, for example by making sure you sleep well at night and go out to see friends, it could make a difference.”

This groundbreaking research highlights the power of lifestyle choices in safeguarding mental health. By adopting these seven lifestyle habits, individuals may have a better chance at preventing depression and improving overall well-being.

Source: Nature Mental Health 2023

September 12, 2023

© All rights reserved

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

