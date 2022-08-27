Home Health Seven months later, Dark Souls 3’s servers are finally back on PC – Engadget
Seven months later, Dark Souls 3's servers are finally back on PC

Seven months later, Dark Souls 3's servers are finally back on PC

FromSoftware/Bandai Namco

After seven months of being shut down by FromSoftware for security reasons, the servers for the PC versions of Dark Souls, Dark Souls 2, and Dark Souls 3 are finally reopening. “Dark Souls 3’s online features on PC have been reopened.” OfficialtweetSo said, “We are working hard to restore the corresponding functions of all other “Dark Souls” games, and we will notify players as soon as there is progress.”

In January of this year, someone discovered a vulnerability in the Windows version of Dark Souls 3 that could allow hackers to gain control of a computer. FromSoftware and Bandai Namco stopped the entire series of PvP servers for the first time. I didn’t expect this level to be seven months long. Anyway, players of “Dark Souls 3” can now have fun online again, and the other two games will not make people wait too long.

