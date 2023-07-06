Seven New Scholarship Holders Join Medical Specialties Program at Universidad Católica del Norte

Title: Seven New Scholarship Holders Begin Medical Specialties Program at Universidad Católica del Norte

Subtitle: Their training will contribute to reducing the professional healthcare gap in the region and nationwide

Good news for the health of the entire community, as seven new scholarship holders have decided to continue pursuing medicine by joining the Medical Specialties program at the Faculty of Medicine, Universidad Católica del Norte. The new residents, hailing from various cities including Valparaíso, Iquique, Arica, and Copiapó, commenced their training with an induction session. During this session, they were introduced to the main guidelines of each specialty, along with the necessary regulations and program managers.

By embarking on their journey to become specialists in Anesthesia, Internal Medicine, Neurology, Gynecology, and Urgency, these doctors will receive advanced training in local hospitals within the conurbation, acquiring crucial knowledge and skills. A notable aspect of their training is the potential for many of these doctors to remain in the region, particularly as new hospitals are planned to be built in Illapel, Coquimbo, La Serena, and the already operational Hospital de Ovalle. Additionally, some doctors may return to their respective regions, thus addressing healthcare gaps in multiple areas.

Dr. Fernando Bonacic Castro, the Head of the Postgraduate and Postgraduate Office of the Faculty of Medicine, emphasized the significance of training specialists for the country and the region, as it helps bridge the professional healthcare divide. He affirmed that this influx of new medical professionals would make a significant contribution not only to public health in Chile but also to the region.

The scholarship recipients who have been chosen from a highly qualified pool of national and international applicants due to their academic excellence and commitment to medical development are as follows:

– Damian Garces Todorovich (Internal Medicine)

– Jürgen Reinhardt Corazanis (Anesthesia and Perioperative Medicine)

– Diego Zepeda Alvarez (Adult Neurology)

– Felipe Vera Zamora (Gynecology and Obstetrics)

– Luis Lopez Orellana (Emergency Medicine)

– Cesar Mendez Tovares (Emergency Medicine)

Expressing their gratitude for this opportunity, scholarship recipients shared their aspirations and hopes for the future. Cesar Méndez Tovares, the Emergency Medicine fellow, expressed his eagerness to learn, improve his professional training, provide quality care, and contribute to the entire Coquimbo community. Damian Garcés Todorovich, on the other hand, considered his selection not only an opportunity but a privilege, aspiring to study at one of the country’s top universities and be a valuable asset to the region.

During their training at UCN, these individuals will work closely with esteemed faculty and specialized physicians who will provide expert guidance and support in their professional development. Additionally, they will have access to state-of-the-art facilities and cutting-edge technology to enhance their clinical practice.

Universidad Católica del Norte has firmly established itself as a leading institution for the training of medical specialists. The Medical Specialties program further solidifies the Faculty of Medicine’s commitment to progress and excellence in healthcare, a commitment they have dedicated to the community for the past 20 years.

With the addition of these seven scholarship holders, the university is making substantial strides in reducing the professional healthcare gap and bolstering public health for the region and the nation as a whole.