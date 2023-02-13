You have until 31 October to apply to the Local Health Authority of Bologna regardless of your place of residence; contributions also foreseen in the case of purchases already made in 2022

February 13, 2023 – Questions on to gain access to contributions for the purchase of wigs reserved for those who suffer from severe forms of alopecia areata. An autoimmune disease that causes the sudden loss of hair in patches, affects about 1% of the population, in the most acute forms it has a fluctuating and unpredictable trend and can last for years, becoming chronic.

Concrete help to these people comes from Emilia Romagna regionwhich it makes available 220mila euro. The contribution, which cannot exceed the actual expenditure, is maximum 400 euros and is intended for the purchase of one wig only.

The requests can be submitted until 31 October 2023, subject to exhaustion of dedicated funds. They can apply too those who have already bought a wig in 2022.

The objective of the measure wanted by the is clear Regional Council: expanding access to these devices which often have very high costs, as has already been done for cancer patients.

“Wigs are real health aids that guarantee an improvement in psychological and relational conditions during illness – says the councilor for health policies, Raffaele Donini-. The Emilia-Romagna Region, which among those that recognize a contribution for the purchase has foreseen the highest ceiling, confirms the commitment to be at the side of patients, to improve their quality of life. A commitment that began in 2019, when our Legislative Assembly was the first in Italy to ask the Government to recognize alopecia areata among the chronic pathologies to be included in the essential levels of assistance, which we will continue to do”.

Who can apply

In order to be entitled to the grant, it is first of all necessary to be resident in Emilia-Romagnathen have aged 16 or over (when the dimensions of the skull are stable), finally have had severe alopecia areata for at least one yearmanifested in the following conditions: alopecia areata in multiple patches affecting more than 40% of the head; total alopecia affecting the entire scalp; alopecia universalis affecting the whole body.

How to apply

Wherever they are resident in the regional territory, interested parties must submit the application to theAusl of Bolognaidentified as Lead company for the collection and recognition of applications for the entire region.

The grant application will be accepted exclusively if sent to the certified email address [email protected].

The form, complete with a 16 euro revenue stamp, even digital, must be accompanied by a copy of the health card, a copy of a valid identity document of the final beneficiary (or of any other applicant on behalf of the beneficiary), from a certificate issued by a specialist doctor of the NHS certifying alopecia, for at least one year and from a receipt of payment for the purchase of the wig (invoice or receipt bearing the tax code of the patient or patient beneficiaries of the contribution) after the date of 1 January 2022.

Criteria for awarding the contribution – rankings

The Local Health Authority of Bologna applies the “territoriality criterion“, which simultaneously takes into account the residence of the applicants and the date of presentation of the application, allocating them to the territorial ceiling until the respective company ceilings are exhausted. At the territorial level, the funds are distributed as follows in the various Ausl of the region: Piacenza 13.200 euro; Parma 22.000 euro; Reggio Emilia 26.400 euro; Modena 35.200; Bologna 44.000 euro; Imola 6.600; Ferrara 17.600; Romagna 55.000 euro.

After the deadline for submitting applications (31 October 2023), should there be unanswered applications and resources still available, the contributions will be paid taking into account the eligible applications received and still unanswered according to the chronological order of arrival only.

For further information, it is possible to contact the Prosthetic and Supplementary Unit of the Ausl Bologna by telephone: 051 2869260 or 051 2869370.

Application form (111.63 KB)