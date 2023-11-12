Severe alopecia areata, the deadline for grant applications for the purchase of a wig has been extended to 31 October 2024 — Health

Donini: “We want to expand access to devices that have high costs to support patients and improve their quality of life”

10 November 2023 – The deadlines for requesting the contribution reopen purchasing wigs reserved for those suffering from severe forms of alopecia areata. This was decided by the Emilia-Romagna Region, thus giving those who have not yet done so the opportunity to submit the application. until 31 October 2024.

At the deadline of the tender (31 October 2023) they were 97 patients who requested the contribution, and much lower number than the potential requirement estimated on the regional territory in light of the incidence of the risk of becoming ill with severe alopecia.

The Region has reopened the deadlines for submitting the application and has made the entire application available 220mila eurowants promote access to the contribution for the purchase of a wig to the greatest number of patients who qualify. The contribution, which cannot exceed the actual expenditure incurred, is maximum 400 euros and is intended for the purchase of one wig only. The recognition of the contribution is retroactive, so they can also apply those who have already purchased a wig in 2022 or during 2023 and have not already benefited from the contribution.

“Thanks to the resources allocated – underlines the councilor for health policies, Raffaele Donini– we have already helped almost one hundred patients, but it is not enough. We have therefore decided to extend the deadline for submitting the grant application by one year in order to broaden access to these devices which often have very high costs, as has already been done for cancer patients. Wigs are healthcare devices that improve psychological and relational conditions during illness. This is why we want to be alongside patients, to improve their quality of life.”

Alopecia areata is one autoimmune disease which causes sudden patchy loss of hair and hair, affects approximately 1% of the population, in the most acute forms it has a fluctuating and unpredictable trend and can last for years, becoming chronic.

He has dealt with this and other scalp pathologiesHair’, il podcast in six episodes created by the Information and Communication Agency of the Council of the Emilia-Romagna Region and available at the link https://www.regione.emilia-romagna.it/podcast/capellias well as on the Spreaker and Spotify platforms.

The resources to be allocated

Of the 220 thousand euros allocated by the Region, they have been disbursed to date 37,765.10 euros, 17% of the resources, for 97 patients. So, they stay 182.234,90 which will be divided as follows by Local Health Authority: 42.100 euro at the Romagnacirca 34.700 a Bologna, 30.200 a Modena, 22.400 a Reggio Emilia, 21.250 a Parma, 14.400 around Ferrara, almost 11 thousand a Piacenza, 6.200 a Imola.

Who can apply

To be entitled to obtain the contribution you must first be residents in Emilia-Romagnathen have aged 16 years or older (when the dimensions of the skull are stable), finally have been suffering from severe alopecia areata for at least a year, manifested in the following conditions: alopecia areata in multiple patches affecting more than 40% of the head; total alopecia affecting the entire scalp; alopecia universalis affecting the entire body.

How to apply

The grant application must be submitted toLocal health authority of Bolognaidentified as Lead company for the collection and recognition of applications for the entire region, regardless of place of residence in the region. It will be accepted exclusively if sent to the certified email address [email protected].

The form, complete with tax stamp, also digital, of 16 euros, must be accompanied by a copy of the health card, a copy of a valid identity document of the final beneficiary (or of any different person requesting on behalf of the beneficiary), by certificate issued by the NHS specialist doctor attesting to alopecia for at least one year and by receipt of payment for the purchase of the wig (invoice or receipt bearing the tax code of the patient benefiting from the contribution) after the date of 1 January 2022.

To download the form

Go to the Bologna Local Health Authority website

