Esketamine, a ketamine-derived molecule approved by the Italian Medicines Agency last April, could represent a breakthrough in the treatment of depression, especially as regards the treatment-resistant form. This is what emerged from an Italian study dedicated to the drug, cited by the Italian Society of Psychiatry, in its national congress, underway in Genoa. According to the SIP specialists, the drug works faster than the drugs currently in use, saving patients decisive weeks in controlling symptoms.

The results of the new research, coordinated by the G. D’Annunzio University of Chieti and the University of Brescia, have been published in the Journal of Affective Disorders.

During the study, thanks to the collaboration of 22 other Italian centers, the researchers evaluated the effects of the new drug in the form of a nasal spray on a sample of 116 patients. At the end of the study, a significant improvement was observed in over 64% of the patients. Furthermore, among them, 40% had a complete remission of the disease.

“The first symptoms already improve within the first 24 hours from a single dose”, said Massimo di Giannantonio, co-author of the research and co-president of Sip together with Enrico Zanalda. After two months, “complete remission of the disease is achieved in almost half of the patients”. According to psychiatrists, the new drug “can solve very serious cases of depression of many patients who do not respond to treatment and with suicide attempts behind them. The new molecule anticipates by fifteen days the effectiveness of traditional therapies that take several weeks before give results “. However, experts urge caution in its use. “It is a territorial H-tier drug for hospital use, that is, used only in the territorial clinics of the Departments of Mental Health, to be used under strict medical supervision and reserved only for forms of depression resistant to treatment and at risk of suicide”, concluded by Giannantonio and Zanalda.