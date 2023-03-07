Shock in the emergency room. A boy of 16 years Of Licata, province of Agrigento, presented himself at the San Giacomo d’Altopasso hospital on the evening of Monday 6 March with a small wound on the temple e bad headache. She would report to have fallen, but the doctors found him a bullet of about 7mm in the skull.





16 year old head surgery

No falls, it is evident that someone has shot to the boy’s head.

Once the bleeding was ascertained, the 16-year-old was transferred from the Licata hospital to Sant’Elia in Caltanissetta, where he will be operated. The teenager, as reported by Ansa, is in reserved prognosis.

Boy goes to Licata hospital for severe headache: doctors find a bullet in his skull





The Tale of the Fall

At the moment it is a mystery how the bullet ended up in the boy’s head, also because he himself reported having hit the drags falling.

Initially even the doctors, who saw him standing and conscious, they had believed him.

Maybe it can interest you Bomb alarm in Toulon, elderly man in hospital with an artillery bullet in the rectum: the ward cleared

Then, when he started to get sick, the discovery of the foreign body following the instrumental examinations.





Investigation underway for the bullet

In the meantime, the doctors of the Licata hospital have inevitably warned the police, who started the investigation to reconstruct the exact dynamics.



