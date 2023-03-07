Home Health severe headache, prognosis guarded
Health

severe headache, prognosis guarded

by admin

Shock in the emergency room. A boy of 16 years Of Licata, province of Agrigento, presented himself at the San Giacomo d’Altopasso hospital on the evening of Monday 6 March with a small wound on the temple e bad headache. She would report to have fallen, but the doctors found him a bullet of about 7mm in the skull.


16 year old head surgery

No falls, it is evident that someone has shot to the boy’s head.

Once the bleeding was ascertained, the 16-year-old was transferred from the Licata hospital to Sant’Elia in Caltanissetta, where he will be operated. The teenager, as reported by Ansa, is in reserved prognosis.

Boy goes to Licata hospital for severe headache: doctors find a bullet in his skull


The Tale of the Fall

At the moment it is a mystery how the bullet ended up in the boy’s head, also because he himself reported having hit the drags falling.

Initially even the doctors, who saw him standing and conscious, they had believed him.

Then, when he started to get sick, the discovery of the foreign body following the instrumental examinations.


Investigation underway for the bullet

In the meantime, the doctors of the Licata hospital have inevitably warned the police, who started the investigation to reconstruct the exact dynamics.


Fonte foto: 123RF

See also  Against Covid there is also a natural molecule

You may also like

The number of treatments in hospitals continues to...

Combat and prevent snow mold in the lawn

Among the drugs that are in short supply,...

Vitamin B12: what it is, how to assume...

“Foreign Accent Syndrome”: Texan speaks with a Russian...

Cannabis increases the risk of coronary heart disease...

AUSL Modena – Awards to the Provincial Network...

10 minutes a day is enough! These exercises...

Here comes the smartwatch that preserves health: its...

EU4Health, web Infoday on the second cycle of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy