Severe pain: what to do (immediately) if you are stung by a weever at the sea

Not just jellyfish…there is something more dangerous in the sea! Here’s what to do immediately after a weever bite.

A beautiful day at the beach can be interrupted by the excruciating pain caused by the sting of a weever, also called spider fish. This is a rather common inconvenience, which could happen to anyone. That’s why, then, it’s important what to do immediately when it happens and how to prevent bites from this fish.

Recognizing weever sting pain is not as complicated as you think. Indeed, rather easy and obvious. Equally simple, however, is to try to remedy this unexpected event in a short time.

Realizing that you have been stung by a weever is very easy, as you will feel excruciating pain that will gradually get stronger over time. Other obvious signs of the sting of this fish are redness and swelling. Sometimes there may also be fever, nausea and vomiting and, more rarely, allergic crises accompanied by difficulty breathing and heart rate changes. We must therefore intervene promptly after the weever bite to try to relieve the pain. The venom of this fish is of a protein nature and, as such, to denature the proteins and inactivate the toxins, one can expose the wound to heatpreferably by placing it in very hot water (40°C).

What to do after being stung by a weever – tantasalute.it

If hot water is not available, the injured part can be placed in hot sand. Any other remedy (ice, urine, vinegar, ammonia, alcohol) is not effective against the weever sting. This fish naturally stings the hands or feet, so if there are any spines attached to the limb, remove them gently. Finally, in case you don’t have one, it’s better to undergo a tetanus blanket.

To prevent such unexpected events, it is it is advisable to get into the water using sandals or rock shoes with hard rubber soles, so as to at least prevent foot bites. Furthermore, the weevers arrive towards the shoreline after stormy seas, so it is easier to meet them after storm surges. If possible, avoid swimming after these atmospheric phenomena.

Spiderfish hate confusion, for this it is better to go to crowded beachesand where it is less likely to encounter them, rather than isolated beaches. Finally, this is a very useful piece of advice to follow after being stung by a weever: stay calm because there is a risk of drowning. If possible, signal to the lifeguard that you are in trouble and get help to be brought back to shore. Here you can use hot water to soothe the pain of the wound and look for the best aids to heal the sting.

