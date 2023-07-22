Severe Storm Causes Widespread Damage in Cremona Area

Violent Storm Hits Cremona Area, Leaving Widespread Damage and Destruction

The Cremona area has been severely impacted by a series of intense storms and bad weather over the past two days. The latest storm, which occurred on Saturday morning, brought with it heavy rainfall, strong winds, and hailstones as large as tennis balls. The aftermath of the storms has left the area reeling, with extensive damage reported throughout the region.

Uprooted and broken trees have littered the streets, causing significant damage to cars and surrounding infrastructure. Canopies have been completely ripped off, signs have been uprooted, and many towns and centers have been left isolated due to flooding. The situation worsened on Saturday when several municipalities in the Cremonese and Casalasco areas also suffered from the adverse weather conditions.

The Fire Brigade has been working tirelessly to respond to emergency calls since the night of Friday, with 26 interventions reported during that time and continuing throughout Saturday. The affected municipalities include Castelleone, Crema, Pianengo, Agnadello, Sergnano, Ticengo, Pandino, Torlino Vimercate, Capralba, Casaletto Vaprio, and Vailate.

The Cremona area was hit hard, especially in Soncino, Annicco, Casalbuttano, Paderno Ponchielli, Grumello Cremonese, Pozzaglio, Pescarolo, Ostiano, Gadesco, Persico Dosimo, and Cicognolo. The Casalasco area, including San Lorenzo De’ Picenardi, Cappella de’ Picenardi, and Piadena Drizzona, also suffered significant damage.

The Fire Brigade and civil protection forces have been working relentlessly, supported by the mayors of the affected municipalities. The damage caused by the storms is extensive, affecting both structures and agriculture, resembling the aftermath of a war zone.

Some of the most notable incidents include the flooding of the Drizzona gymnasium, where approximately 10 centimeters of water accumulated. The Fire Brigade was called in to help restore normalcy. In Castelleone, the roof of a shed collapsed, and a falling tree damaged Enel cables, resulting in a power outage in parts of the town. Slabs fell from the roof of a house in Ca ‘d’Andrea, and a 12-meter tall pine tree toppled in Pandino.

The affected residents and authorities are now focused on the recovery and restoration efforts, as they work to repair the damage caused by the devastating storms. The full extent of the damage is still being assessed, but it is clear that the Cremona area will require significant resources and support to return to normalcy.

