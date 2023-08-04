severe THUNDERSTORMS ON over Italy, Thermal Collapse of more than 10°C; the situation! » ILMETEO.it

The next few hours at risk of severe thunderstorms

Atmospheric stability over Italy is starting to waver, currently surrounded by a vast anticyclone of African origin which is starting to show clear signs of subsidence. For this reason, the weather is destined to worsen in the next few hours due to the arrival of cooler air masses capable of giving rise to important contrasts and the consequent development of severe thunderstorms extending from Northern Italy towards Central-Southern Italy.

UPDATE AT 24.00 – In the middle of the night the Italian peninsula is at the mercy of Cyclone Circe. From north to south, there are also very intense thunderstorms. The most violent storms in Lombardy, Emilia Romagna and Friuli Venezia Giulia. Maritime thunderstorms are currently lapping the area of ​​the Island of Elba in Tuscany, pay attention! Still bad weather on the entire Adriatic side from the Marches to northern Puglia, as well as on Molise, Campania and Sicily. Calabria will also be involved during the night.

UPDATE 10.15pm – Severe bad weather in many Italian regions. In addition to the heavy storms taking place in the North-East regions, new phenomena are also appearing in the central-southern regions. Severe thunderstorms affect Sicily, as well as Campania, Molise, Abruzzo, Marche and part of northern Puglia. The involvement of some sectors of Tyrrhenian Calabria cannot be excluded during the night.

UPDATE 21:15 – The advance of Cyclone Circe is now about to embrace all of Italy. The very vast disturbed front has recently also been passing through the southern regions, with the involvement of Sardinia, western Sicily and in the next few hours, a stormy passage is also expected on the remaining central-southern regions (Tyrrhenian side), starting from Campania .

UPDATE 21:00 – Slight improvement in the weather in the extreme north-west while a severe deterioration is underway in the north-east sectors. Between Emilia Romagna and lower Veneto, an authentic STORM-LINE is expected between the evening and the next night. The fury of Cyclone Circe is also already affecting the regions of Central Italy with thunderstorms and some storms also in progress between lower Lazio and Campania. In the early evening, the transit of a violent storm on the outskirts of Rome generated strong gusts of wind that caused some discomfort in the center of the capital (the VIDEO below)

UPDATE 19:30 – Half of Italy involved in severe weather and thunderstorms. Strong storm also underway in Genoa. In the evening, a resurgence of bad weather is expected in Emilia Romagna and Triveneto with the risk of severe thunderstorms: pay attention!

UPDATE 18:30 – Strong thunderstorms are underway between Piedmont and Lombardy, with intense showers and local hailstorms, more intense in the Turin area. In the Western Alps the snow has returned to fall on average above 2500m, with some choreographic flakes. Other thunderstorms are underway in central Liguria and a large part of Triveneto, Tuscany, Marche, Abruzzo, Umbria and locally in Lazio.

UPDATE 17:00 – Strong storms are targeting the Marche region this afternoon, especially the Ancona area. The phenomena extended from the hinterland to the east and reached the coast, resulting at times very intense and in the nature of a storm with hail.

UPDATE 3.40 pm – Instability in the North is igniting: various storm systems are hitting the Po valley. Worsening weather also in the Centre. Thunderstorms, even of strong intensity, are targeting Umbria. In Perugino, rainfall accumulations quickly reached and locally exceeded 60 mm, with intense lightning and hail.

UPDATE 2.00 pm – First heavy thunderstorms in the Po valley: small hail reported in Piedmont. In the meantime the weather is getting worse in the Marche region.

UPDATE 11:30 – Severe thunderstorms in Romagna. Alluvial rains instead in Friuli Venezia Giulia. The Isonzo river is flooding again thanks to the torrential rains that have been affecting the area on the border between Friuli Venezia Giulia and Slovenia for days. In the last few hours it has rained non-stop in the Julian Alps area with a peak of 164mm at Subit di Attimis but extended rainfall values ​​above 150mm in many Friulian and Slovenian locations Let’s immediately see in more detail how the meteorological picture will evolve and above all what they will be with precision the areas where the risk of thunderstorms will be higher.

The map that we offer below shows the distribution and accumulations of precipitation expected for the day of Saturday 5 August. Heavy rains also in the blue colored areas with cumulative close to 40mm Precipitations expected for Saturday 5th August

Maximum attention is therefore recommended to these areas where the strong bad weather phase could cause serious inconvenience and important critical issues.

The meteorological picture will subsequently remain very stable also on Saturday 5 August, a prelude to a still very agitated start to the weekend in terms of weather and also much cooler in terms of climate. In fact, temperatures are generally expected to drop starting from the central and northern regions, even by more than 10°C in some regions. Follow the next updates to find out more about the weekend’s weather.

