Sevilla and the Europa League, the incredible fact that makes Juventus tremble

The Juventus visits Sevilla in Spain for the second leg of Europa League after the 1-1 draw in Turin. The Spaniards and the Bianconeri are fighting for a place in the final scheduled for 31 May at the Puskas Arena in Budapest. However, there is one particular fact that concerns Sevilla in the Europa League and makes Juventus fans tremble.

Seville, the incredible figure in the Europa League

In fact, the Spanish team, when they played the return match at home, have never lost a double knockout match in Europa League: passed the round in all nine previous cases. Furthermore, the Spaniards have won 24 of their last 27 home games in European competition.

Mendilibar:



