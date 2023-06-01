Sevilla-Roma, Mourinho takes off the silver medal and spears it in the stands – Forzaroma.info – Latest news from As Roma football – Interviews, photos and videos

There is a first time for everything and unfortunately too Mourinho he experienced defeat in a European final. Roma struggled with the Seville, but had to surrender on penalties. The coach withdrew the silver medal and held it on his neck for a very short time. José takes it off shortly after and throws it in the stands to a child present at the Puskas Arena. Mourinho he’s not used to defeats and doesn’t want to keep a memory of this bad night. Meanwhile, he made the evening sweeter for the fans with his words about the future: “I want to stay and fight for my boys.”