Home » Sevilla-Roma, Mourinho takes off the silver medal and spears it in the stands – Forzaroma.info – Latest news from As Roma football – Interviews, photos and videos
Health

Sevilla-Roma, Mourinho takes off the silver medal and spears it in the stands – Forzaroma.info – Latest news from As Roma football – Interviews, photos and videos

by admin
Sevilla-Roma, Mourinho takes off the silver medal and spears it in the stands – Forzaroma.info – Latest news from As Roma football – Interviews, photos and videos

José isn’t used to defeats and doesn’t want to keep a memory of this bad night

There is a first time for everything and unfortunately too Mourinho he experienced defeat in a European final. Roma struggled with the Seville, but had to surrender on penalties. The coach withdrew the silver medal and held it on his neck for a very short time. José takes it off shortly after and throws it in the stands to a child present at the Puskas Arena. Mourinho he’s not used to defeats and doesn’t want to keep a memory of this bad night. Meanwhile, he made the evening sweeter for the fans with his words about the future: “I want to stay and fight for my boys.”

June 1, 2023 (change June 1, 2023 | 01:15)

© breaking latest news

See also  Covid today, the Emilia Romagna bulletin of 23 June 2022. Infections and deaths

You may also like

Colorectal cancer, discovered the cause for which it...

Sleep apnea: symptoms and causes

Pictures and sayings for the first summer month

U20 World Cup – England-Italy 1-2: Baldanzi-Devine back...

health and fitness for less than €40 on...

Usa, the Chamber approves the increase of the...

German Bundestag – Government sticks to benefit assessment...

Gathering in Peschiera del Garda, the clash between...

You’ll want to eat potatoes every day of...

Giulia Tramontano’s body found in a park in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy