Home » Sevilla – Villarreal betting odds in La Liga for all outcomes
Health

Sevilla – Villarreal betting odds in La Liga for all outcomes

by admin
Sevilla – Villarreal betting odds in La Liga for all outcomes

Pal: {{bet.cod_program}} – {{bet.num_event}}


{{bet.sign_sport}} – {{bet.des_manif}}

{{ bet.des_event | ucfirstCustom }}

{{event.des_tipo_sco}}



{{ event.de_event }} –

{{ event.prev_quota / 100 | number:2 }}

{{ event.quota / 100 | number: 2 }}


{{ event.handicap / 10 }}




Event closed or suspended


Column development: {{column development}}

Number of events: {{ scommesse.length }}

Final fee: {{ totaleQuota | dropDigits | number: 2 }}

Odds with Bonus: {{ betQuotaBonus | dropDigits | number: 2 }}

Total amount: {{ ((amount*100) * columndevelopment) / 100 | dropDigits | number: 2 }} €

Possible Win: {{ ((amount*100) * Columns development * (totalQuota*100)) / (100*100) | dropDigits | number: 2}}

Amount: {{ ((system.amount*100) * system[0][1]) / 100 | dropDigits | number: 2 }} €

System win

Min:
{{sistemino.min | dropDigits | number: 2}} €

Max:
{{sistemino.max | dropDigits | number: 2}} €

Min per combination:
{{sistemino.min | dropDigits | number: 2}} €

Win with Bonus

Min:
{{sistemino.min | dropDigits | number: 2}} €

Max:
{{sistemino.max | dropDigits | number: 2}} €

Min per combination:
{{sistemino.min | dropDigits | number: 2}} €

Attention: Invalid amount entered.

Min. Win


bonus not available

{{q_min_ticket| dropDigits | number: 2}} €

Max. Win


bonus not available
{{q_max_ticket| dropDigits | number: 2}} €

bonus applied

{{ticketPercBonus}}

Total amount: {{ (calculationTotalSystemsAmount() / 100) | number: 2 }} €

Win with bonus: {{ ((amount*100) * column development * (betQuotaBonus*100)) / (100*100) | dropDigits | number : 2}}

Bet amount higher than credit!

To play a system the total amount must be greater than {{ min_system_import }}€

To play a mixed system select at least one system with more than 1 bet

The possible win exceeds the allowed limit.

You are not allowed to select more than {{ comboLimit }} combinations

Attention: The odds of the events you bet on have changed!
Confirm your ticket again with the new odds.

These events can be combined for a minimum of {{ checkMinHappenings() }}

These events can be combined up to a maximum of {{ checkMaxAvvenimenti() }}

To play these events in a mixed system select options with no less than {{ checkMinAvvenimentiSistemino() }} combinations

To play these events in a mixed system select options with no more than {{ checkMaxAvvenimentiSistemino() }} combinations

Attention:
Modify the amount and confirm your ticket if you want to continue.
They stay with you {{brfInterval}} seconds to confirm.

Attention: Invalid amount entered.

The possible win exceeds the allowed limit.

Bet on another event to receive the bonus!


You may also like

Tumors: the study that reveals a chilling truth...

The free pill for all divides, here are...

Psychiatrist attacked in Pisa, the process for brain...

where to see it on TV, in streaming...

Escape from Khartoum, the Italians evacuated in the...

Doctors tremble, ChatGpt enters American healthcare

Leao amazing, with one of his braces Milan...

Watermelon for Skin: Fight acne with this summery...

«Ylenia? I thought she had become a shaman...

Sonia Bruganelli denies the break with Paolo Bonolis:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy