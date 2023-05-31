Seville-Rome live LIVE at 21: Celik is on the right. Dybala from 1′ – Forzaroma.info – Latest As Roma football news – Interviews, photos and videos

The day of the Europa League final has finally arrived. Over 20,000 Roman fans have invaded Budapest and are dreaming of a second trophy in a row

The day long awaited by all Romanists it has finally arrived. The Giallorossi take the field in Budapest to write history. There Roma at 21 he will face Sevilla for the Europa League final. Behind the usual three-man defense composed by Mancini, Smalling and Ibanez in front of Rui Patricio. José recovered everyone for tonight’s race, including Karsdorp. The only unavailable Kumbulla who decided to leave with the team anyway. Paulo is there too Dybala clawing for a starting shirt

Seville-Rome, the probable formations — SEVILLE (4-2-3-1): Bonus; Navas, Gudelj, Marcao, Telles; Fernando, Rakitic; Suso, Oliver Torres, Ocampos; In-Nesyri. Adisposition: Dmitrovic, Flores, Montiel, Rekik, Badé, Jordan, Mir, Nianzou, Lamela, Papu Gomez, Gil, Bruno. Trainer: Mendilibar

ROMA (3-4-2-1): Rui Patricio; Mancini, Smalling, Llorente; Celik, Cristante, Matic, Spinazzola; Pellegrini, Dybala; Abraham. Available: Svilar, Boer, Karsdorp, Ibanez, Tahirovic, Zalewski, Bove, Wijnaldum, Camara, Volpato, El Shaarawy, Belotti. Trainer: Mourinho.

Referee: Taylor. assistants: Beswick-Nunn. IV man: Oliver. Was: Atwell. Avar: Kavanagh-Dankert.

PRE-MATCH – Roma are looking for a second European title in a row after winning the Conference League. Sevilla have never lost in the Europa League final and are aiming for a seventh victory in this competition. Sevilla-Roma will be the 369th match in European competitions in the history of Roma. The Giallorossi count 171 wins, 82 draws, 115 knockouts. Restricting the count to UEFA competitions, the number of matches played is reduced to 314 with 148 wins, 70 draws, 96 knockouts. See also Vaccines are "97% effective in preventing ICU admissions": the Dutch study

LATEST FROM TRIGORIA – Mourinho has recovered everyone for the final. Spinazzola also returns from 1′ after the injury in the match with Bayer Leverkusen. To evaluate Dybala that he should start from the bench. Karsdorp is also enlisted and returns to the squad. Only unavailable Marash Kumbulla.

WHERE TO SEE IT – The match is broadcast live by DAZN and to watch it on TV you need to access the platform’s app via a smart TV. Alternatively, you can use a console such as Playstation and XBOX or a device such as Google Chromecast or Amazon Fire Stick TV. The match will also be broadcast on Sky and Rai 1. Furthermore, it is possible to follow the match with the LIVE coverage of ForzaRoma.info and with social updates on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

CURIOSITIES AND PREVIOUS – Only one precedent between Rome and Sevilla in official matches. This is the eighth final in a single match of the 2019-20 Europa League edition. It was played in Duisburg in Germany behind closed doors during the Covid-19 pandemic. The match ended 2-0 for the Spanish team (who then won the trophy against Inter in the final).

May 31, 2023 (change May 31, 2023 | 19:07)

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

