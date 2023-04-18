Sex lengthens life. Men with little desire die first

What are the effects of low sex drive? Men with a strong sex drive live longer than those who don’t have a strong libido. The news is contained in a Japanese study by Yamagata University which observed 21,000 people for seven consecutive years. Most of the participants were in their 60s.

Low sex drive: low libido such as smoking or eating bad for health

The researchers’ hypothesis is in fact that men with little interest in sex have a less healthy life. The lack of sexual activity then raises the levels of inflammation which are the ideal habitat for the development of even major disease. Those with a strong sexual desire take care of their image even more, dedicating many hours a week to physical activity. We know that sport plays a vital role in disease prevention and helps lower dangerous levels of stress and anxiety.

Wrong lifestyles kill desire

Now this new research establishes that being interested in sex is extremely important. In detail, this healthy habit would reduce the risk of dying from any cause by 69%. The researchers pointed out that those with low libido use other reward systems, such as a diet high in saturated fat and sugar, and are often sedentary and overweight. The results were published in the scientific journal PLOS One.

Low sexual desire: those who have less “desire” age earlier

This study is the first to scientifically examine the associations between sexual interest and all-cause mortality, and cardiovascular and cancer mortality. People who reported a lack of interest in sex tended to age, were more likely to drink more, had diabetes, laughed less, experienced some sort of psychological distress, and had lower education levels.

The concept of ikigai in Japanese culture

Men with lower sex drive were also more likely to report a lack of ikigai. It’s a Japanese term that means “reason for living,” or the joy and goal of having a life worth living.

Based on these findings, the researchers hypothesize that maintaining sexual interest may be related to positive psychological well-being and ikigai, especially among men. While they haven’t pinpointed the reason for the link between longevity and libido, their findings support the idea that a healthy sex life contributes to overall better health.

I benefits of sex they are wide-ranging and can improve sleep, strengthen the immune system, quell depression and anxiety, and improve heart health. Hundreds of studies have been carried out on this topic.

Low sexual desire: the same thing does not happen to women

Experts have not seen the same situation in women. However, they did not explain why. Therefore, new insights are needed to understand the reasons for this gender difference.

