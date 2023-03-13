Namaste in bed. If you are a man who wants to improve his sexual performance and last longer in bed, then the answer may be yogabesides that running and pelvic floor exercises. Indeed, according to a scientific review conducted by the University of Anglia Ruskin in Englandrunning or practicing yoga can help fight premature ejaculation, a problem that can affect up to a third of men. “Premature ejaculation is estimated to affect about four million men in Italy,” says Alessandro Palmieri, president of the Italian Society of Andrology (SIA) and professor of urology at the Federico II University of Naples. The scientific review looked at 54 studies involving 3,485 men and concluded that physical activity may be a potential strategy for improving men’s sexual performance. “Exercise is good for both physical and mental health and that can certainly make men less anxious about sex. This means – continues Palmieri – also be able to carry on a sexual relationship calmly and longer”. In particular, the review looked at men who suffer from premature ejaculation, ie who do not last as long as they would like or as long as their partner would like. Psychological therapy and pausing during the sexual act can also be helpful. However, the review found that physical activity is a simple and accessible strategy that may be helpful in improving men’s sexual performance.

The researchers analyzed 54 studies including 3,485 menincluding one involving men between the ages of 18 and 4535 of whom were asked to run at least 30 minutes a day five days a week and to others not to walk more than 30 minutes. minutes a day for five days a week. The group of active men went from an average duration of 39 seconds during sex to more than 30 minutes, compared to inactive men who lasted just 50 seconds at the end of the study. The results for the active men were similar to the results for 35 men who took it dapoxetine, a drug used to treat premature ejaculation in adult men, but which also has side effects such as nausea and dizziness. Another study the authors looked at had 26 men do 12 weeks of yoga and the amount of time they lasted during sex more than tripled, from an average of just under 26 seconds to nearly a minute and a half. According to researchers, men who want to last longer in bed may want to give it a try some “do it yourself” exercises to solve the problem and improve their self-esteem.

As for pelvic floor exercises, these can help strengthen the muscles responsible for erection and ejaculation. Pelvic floor exercises are commonly known as Kegel exercises and involve the contraction and relaxation of the pelvic floor muscles. Men can perform Kegel exercises by contracting their pelvic floor muscles as if they are trying to stop the flow of urine. It is recommended to hold the contraction for 5-10 seconds and then relax the muscles for 5-10 seconds. You should repeat this cycle of contraction and relaxation 10-15 times, three times a day. In general, pelvic floor exercises and physical activity can help improve sexual performance in men. However, if you have premature ejaculation or other sexual difficulties, researchers recommend seeing a doctor or specialist to discuss more specific and personalized treatment options. “This meta-analysis – specifies the urologist of the Federico II of Naples Alessandro Palmieri – is based on studies involving a small number of men, and we need more research in this sector. But without a doubt physical activity, as well as yoga, can help all men”, concludes Palmieri.