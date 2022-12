Giulia is a Greek teacher. She asks to meet me after a dark period of her existence. She immediately tells of experiencing constant conflicts with her husband, which she describes as incurable and insurmountable. During the first years of their marriage they used the quarrel to ignite the dormant eroticism. They argued, escalated, flared up – even threatened to break up -, moved under the sheets and made love with great enthusiasm, but in reality the reasons for the fight were never worked out.