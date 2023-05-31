Sex toys on prescription? Why health insurance companies should pay

On the occasion of masturbation month May The sex toy provider Eis starts a petition on Change.org to ask health insurance companies to financially support aids for masturbation. Under the hashtag #NotJustToys would like to draw attention to the health benefits of masturbation ice cream and collect signatures to make the demand heard.

Sex toys on prescription? That’s behind the claim

Sounds like a crazy idea, but the positive effects of masturbation on health are proven by a large number of scientific studies. For example, it has been found that masturbation can help relieve pain, reduce stress, improve sleep, and treat sexual dysfunction. Masturbation can also help strengthen the pelvic floor and relieve period pain in the abdomen.

The scientific evidence supporting the effectiveness of masturbation is plentiful. A US study from 2021 also supports the medical prescription of vibrators out of. Women who use vibrators or other devices climax within five minutes 28 percent of the time, compared to just 10 percent of women without devices. However, orgasm is crucial to the health benefits of masturbation. Men also benefit from the use of masturbation aids, as regular masturbation can reduce the risk of prostate cancer. In addition, aids are recommended for erectile dysfunction and premature ejaculation.

Norway distributes free vibrators to the population

While free aids such as penis pumps and vibrators are already being distributed to the population in other countries such as Norway, Eis would like to encourage German health insurance companies to recognize vibrators, masturbators and other aids as health-promoting measures and to provide financial support.

The petition aims to change the way masturbation is viewed, not just as a pleasurable pastime, but as a positive, healthy, and necessary part of life. In other areas, health insurance companies are already willing to subsidize health-promoting aids, be it in the form of yoga courses, sports activities or natural medicines. Ice calls for masturbation aids to be given the same status as they can help maintain overall physical and mental health.

By David Goller