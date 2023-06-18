Home » Sexual frustration: what it is and how it affects health
Health

Sexual frustration: what it is and how it affects health

by admin
Sexual frustration: what it is and how it affects health

What is Sexual Frustration? And why is it important to find the causes? Acting in time is necessary to regain your serenity.

What is meant by sexual frustration? This definition refers to a feeling of agitation resulting from sexual dissatisfaction or a period of inactivity. It is a consequence deriving from the imbalance between desire and reality.

It can truly affect anyone, women and men of any age and regardless of sexual orientation. Sexual frustration can manifest itself both in couples and in single people. Some research has shown that individuals with this disorder can potentially become more aggressive, defocused, short-tempered and depressed, conditions that can increase the chances of committing crimes.

In an article published in Medical News Today, a list of typical symptoms of sexual frustration, which are: irritability, restlessness, nervousness, decreased desire, quarrelsomeness and wrong eating habits such as compulsive binge eating or fasting.

Sexual frustration: causes, symptoms and treatments

The causes can be many. Among the most common is stress and dissatisfaction as a couple, or if you are single, the fact of living badly in this condition. For people who have a partner, frustration often manifests itself when the two have unique sexual attitudes and desires but they don’t turn out to be compatible. In this case, if the couple does not work in synergy to improve the situation, this disorder can occur.

Sexual frustration: everything you need to know – tantasalute.it

The communication it is the foundation of a healthy and mature relationship, in which one can feel welcomed, accepted and understood. If we don’t feel at ease in the relationship, it’s very easy to develop bad moods and resentments, states of mind that represent fertile ground for the appearance of sexual frustration.

See also  When the Milky Way Meets a Fairy-A Dance in the Night Sky | Milky Way | Fairy System | Collision | The Milky Way Meets a Fairy | Night Sky | A Dance

If, on the other hand, the problem should arise in a moment of one’s life in which one is single, it is advisable to look within and practice healthy introspection. Sometimes at the base there is the lack of acceptance of one’s status, one would like to be in a couple also to share gratifying sexual experiences and in front of the reality of the facts one feels afflicted and sad.

If the symptoms of the disturbance should become intrusive and hinder the normal performance of daily activities, it is necessary to contact a professional that indicates the right way towards solving the problem. Sometimes it can help to talk to friends or loved ones, but nothing can replace the opinion and advice of a mental health expert who, by scrutinizing the underlying causes of the disorder, will be able to indicate the best treatment path.

You may also like

If you are 70 years old but want...

Delicious recipes with leeks: oven-roasted leeks, patties and...

Foggia fans set Lecco banner on fire

Combine trend color red in summer 2023: cool...

The “silent” symptom of deadly skin cancer you...

Dimarco-Frattesi-Chiesa, Mancini 3rd in the Nations League

New Vw Id 2 All 2023-2024, still interesting...

I BRING – Greetings – News – AUSTRALIA

Medical Gaslighting: “You lose the feeling for your...

Brain friendly foods | to be smarter bite...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy