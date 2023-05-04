Sexual harassment of young female athletes in gym, martial arts instructor seeks trial

Prosecutor Davide Ercolani has requested the indictment of a 40-year-old martial arts instructor accused of sexually harassing 4 very young athletes during training. The bomb had exploded in a gym in the Rimini area (all details have been omitted to protect the alleged victims) in November 2021 when one of the girls involved, 11 years old at the time, had confided in her parents to ask them if it was normal for her teacher of martial arts touched her private parts. A question that had thrown the whole family into turmoil and had hit like a tornado among the mothers, all friends of each other, who had their daughters enrolled in that course. In a few minutes the phones had become red-hot with messages and, like a bolt from the blue, other confirmations had arrived of how the 40-year-old coach had molested other girls practically the same age as the first.

According to what emerged, in fact, 3 others were added to the initial report, all very similar to each other. The man, in fact, would have taken advantage of the warm-up exercises to stretch his hands on the little ones. With all the necessary precautions, the other parents had also begun to ask veiled questions about the 40-year-old’s behavior to which the answer had come that they never wanted to hear. On one occasion one of the girls, due to the trauma reported, during a science lesson while the teacher was explaining the reproductive system had burst into tears apparently for no reason.

There would therefore be four alleged victims of the molester who, between 2018 and 2020, would have suffered intimate touching interrupted when the bomb had exploded which had then led the parents of the little girls to withdraw their daughters from the gym and present themselves to the carabinieri to report the matter . An investigation was therefore born, coordinated by the deputy prosecutor Davide Ercolani, with the martial arts master defended by the lawyer Sergio De Sio accused of sexual assault on minors. During the investigation, the little girls had been heard in a protected manner by the investigating judge Raffaella Ceccarelli in the form of a probative incident. Before the magistrate all four girls, assisted by the lawyers Carlotta Angelini for three of these and Filippo Leoncini for the fourth, had confirmed the episodes of intimate touching.