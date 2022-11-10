Home Health Sexual intercourse can trigger an asthma crisis
Health

Sexual intercourse can trigger an asthma crisis

by admin
Sexual intercourse can trigger an asthma crisis

Sexual activity could be a trigger for an asthma exacerbation. This was revealed by a study published in the journal Annals of Allergy Asthma & Immunology and presented at the American College of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology (ACAAI) annual meeting by ACAAI scientists.

Physical activity, sex and asthma

The team, led by Ariel Leung, looked at the forms of exercise that could cause an asthma flare-up. “Often we don’t think about it – says Leung – but sexual intercourse requires an expenditure of energy comparable to that necessary to climb two flights of stairs”.

Severe asthma, new biologic drug approved in Europe

by Irma D’Aria

An underestimated factor

Researchers evaluated the PUBMED database to reconstruct the risk of recurrence of asthma symptoms following an intercourse. “This topic can be quite intimate and personal – he notes AM Aminian, Leung’s colleague and co-author – so it is reasonable to assume that the coitus factor is actually underestimated as a trigger for asthma. People may not feel comfortable discussing the conditions that led to the flare-up episode with their allergist. In fact, medical specialists can help the patient identify the cause and the best treatments to deal with asthma. “

See also  Does the timed diet really make you lose weight? This is how fasting works (also followed by Fiorello)

You may also like

the incredible (and unexpected) effects on the body

Rare diseases, the “UnoSguardoRaro” film festival kicks off...

A gym in his school to remember Lorenzo,...

Vaccines: “From those for Covid to those for...

Vaccine against influenza: goal of 100,000, APSS appeal...

Emergency listeria, a bacterium found in cured meats...

The new vaccination campaign will be a flop....

Covid, Andreoni: “With vaccines you save 150 thousand...

Influenza, Bassetti: “Risk of infernal trio with Covid...

Insulin Resistance and Belly Fat: What to Do

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy