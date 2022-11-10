Sexual activity could be a trigger for an asthma exacerbation. This was revealed by a study published in the journal Annals of Allergy Asthma & Immunology and presented at the American College of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology (ACAAI) annual meeting by ACAAI scientists.

Physical activity, sex and asthma

The team, led by Ariel Leung, looked at the forms of exercise that could cause an asthma flare-up. “Often we don’t think about it – says Leung – but sexual intercourse requires an expenditure of energy comparable to that necessary to climb two flights of stairs”.

An underestimated factor

Researchers evaluated the PUBMED database to reconstruct the risk of recurrence of asthma symptoms following an intercourse. “This topic can be quite intimate and personal – he notes AM Aminian, Leung’s colleague and co-author – so it is reasonable to assume that the coitus factor is actually underestimated as a trigger for asthma. People may not feel comfortable discussing the conditions that led to the flare-up episode with their allergist. In fact, medical specialists can help the patient identify the cause and the best treatments to deal with asthma. “