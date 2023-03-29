Home Health Sexual violence against minors in the gym, the instructor process of Bassa – SulPanaro risks
Sexual violence against minors in the gym, the instructor process of Bassa – SulPanaro risks

The proceeding that could lead to the arrest of an instructor from the Bassa with the heavy accusation of sexual violence against minors which allegedly took place on two separate occasions in a gymnasium in the Bassa has begun in the Court of Modena.

The man allegedly molested two 14-year-old girls who trained with him.
The two were heard on Tuesday in a protected hearing during the evidentiary hearing convened after the complaint that had been presented. They said that, taking advantage of her role, the man allegedly groped them inappropriately during the lessons. at two different times.

Once the probative incident that crystallized the testimony of the victims is closed, the public prosecutor will now have to decide whether there are grounds for indicting the instructor or not.

