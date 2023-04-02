Milan, 1 April 2023 – The first qualification in 2018. The first assignment in the spring of 2019 in a comprehensive school in the province of Como. Then the other professional passages that took him to Milan, where he was on Wednesday afternoon arrested in the act by the agents of the Nucleus for the protection of women and minors of the local police with a raid on a municipal nursery school in the northern suburbs. It is the story of the thirty-four-year-old GP, who has been in San Vittore for four days with the very heavy accusation of having abused at least four children aged 4 and 5 years.

The first information on the scholastic background of the alleged pedophile, with a degree in Religious Sciences, dates back to June 2018, when a decree of the archbishop of Bari, his hometown, certifies theeligibility for religious education Catholic: his name will remain in the ranking of the Apulian capital at least until the 2019-2020 school year. In January of 2019, inform her resume, GP moves into the Northern Italy: in those days, he successfully passed the procedure for inclusion in the list of aspiring religion teachers in the Diocese of Trento; four months later, he went through the same process in the Diocese of Milan. And between the third week of May and the first week of June he gets his first assignment in a state comprehensive school in Cantu. In September 2021, we find him again at Milano, in some municipal nursery schools. He will be moved from one of these two months later.

The reason? Some reports that spoke of overly confidential behavior with some children, who would have had the letter removed on several occasions anti-Covid mask to kiss them and pet them. Behaviors that at the time cost him a disciplinary procedure with a final sanction equal to 4 hours of pay, but which did not lead to formal complaints from educators or parents of the school and which did not prevent him from continuing to teach.

And we come to the second half of March of this year: a teacher intercepts suspicious attitudes from the religion teacher and talks about it with one of the girls, who is thereand trusts that GP gives her “cuddles”. At that point, the alert is triggered in the Public Prosecutor’s Office: the policemen of the specialized pool, coordinated by the adjunct Letizia Mannella and the prosecutor Rosaria Stagnaro, place microcameras and microphones in the classroom to monitor the lesson minute by minute.

It takes less than five to intervene, after having witnessed one “unambiguous” sequence: the cast irons enter the courtroom and with an excuse they bring out the thirty-four year old to arrest him. Oral investigations they will focus precisely on his past, above all to deepen that “precedent” of 2021.