Young Italian males know little about sex, at least as far as health is concerned: according to data from the Italian Society of Andrology (SIA), over 50 percent of boys can only indicate AIDS/HIV among the over thirty sexually transmitted, just one in five is aware that andrological diseases can compromise fertility. To remedy the lack of knowledge on male sexual health, SIA has just launched an information campaign involving the Italian Army and the Italian Red Cross, but also over 2500 driving schools throughout the country.
Condyloma (the genital verruca)
Pediculosis pubis (or louses)
Unaware kids
The #e-SIA-prevention campaign over the next two years will involve young soldiers, who will also be testimonials in spots on the web and social networks and during meetings throughout the country in Academies, Schools and Army Commands, members of the Italian Red Cross and all the kids who will attend or turn to one of the more than 2,500 driving schools and automotive consultancy firms of the National Union of Driving Schools, to get a license or manage driving documents. “The #e-SIA-prevention andrological awareness campaign aims to intercept young people and make them understand that they must and can go to the andrologist without fear,” explains Alessandro Palmieri, SIA president and professor of urology at the Federico II University of Naples. «There are two million under 35s with an andrological problem, but only one in five knows that their disorder can compromise fertility; only 33 percent of eighteen-year-old males always use a condom and very few understand what sexually transmitted diseases are, for over 50 percent there is only AIDS. Today’s kids have the same knowledge and the same ideas as those of ten years ago, with the aggravating circumstance that today’s technology allows continuous information».
Information campaign
“The time factor is essential to prevent trivial pathologies from becoming irreversible,” continues Palmieri. “Unfortunately, many patients with congenital or acquired diseases of the reproductive and sexual systems for various reasons, from misinformation to shyness and lack of confidence, do not turn to the andrologist and rarely speak to general practitioners, even ending up developing anxieties and phobias of all kinds”. Fighting misinformation through the distribution of materials and the organization of meetings is therefore the aim of the #e-SIA-prevention campaign, which will also be an opportunity to launch a study on the prevention and spread of andrological diseases among young people with International University of Languages and Media (IULM): the objective is to evaluate the knowledge, difficulties, experiences in the field of andrological diseases as well as the obstacles to prevention and risk behaviors, thanks to specific questionnaires for young people and the partners that can be completed online on the web or on smartphones. For information, consult the SIA website.