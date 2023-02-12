Young Italian males know little about sex, at least as far as health is concerned: according to data from the Italian Society of Andrology (SIA), over 50 percent of boys can only indicate AIDS/HIV among the over thirty sexually transmitted, just one in five is aware that andrological diseases can compromise fertility. To remedy the lack of knowledge on male sexual health, SIA has just launched an information campaign involving the Italian Army and the Italian Red Cross, but also over 2500 driving schools throughout the country.

Condyloma (the genital verruca) Pediculosis pubis (or louses)

Unaware kids The #e-SIA-prevention campaign over the next two years will involve young soldiers, who will also be testimonials in spots on the web and social networks and during meetings throughout the country in Academies, Schools and Army Commands, members of the Italian Red Cross and all the kids who will attend or turn to one of the more than 2,500 driving schools and automotive consultancy firms of the National Union of Driving Schools, to get a license or manage driving documents. "The #e-SIA-prevention andrological awareness campaign aims to intercept young people and make them understand that they must and can go to the andrologist without fear," explains Alessandro Palmieri, SIA president and professor of urology at the Federico II University of Naples. «There are two million under 35s with an andrological problem, but only one in five knows that their disorder can compromise fertility; only 33 percent of eighteen-year-old males always use a condom and very few understand what sexually transmitted diseases are, for over 50 percent there is only AIDS. Today's kids have the same knowledge and the same ideas as those of ten years ago, with the aggravating circumstance that today's technology allows continuous information».