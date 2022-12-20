Friuli Coram opens a new cutting-edge center in Udine for the diagnosis and treatment of sexually transmitted diseases. In fact, sexually transmitted infections such as syphilis, chlamydia and gonorrhea are growing in Friuli Venezia Giulia. The activity is carried out in a welcoming environment, with the utmost attention to guaranteeing privacy and the subsequent laboratory diagnostic path in anonymity. The clinic makes use of the support of the microbiology and virology laboratory which performs specialized tests using molecular biology methods capable of guaranteeing accurate results in extremely short times. It is possible to confirm the diagnosis and obtain the consequent therapy in the shortest possible time.

It is the only example in Friuli Venezia Giulia of this type of activity in the private sphere born from a real need, to which it wanted to give “an innovative, integrated, effective response, with the utmost attention to people’s needs and their privacy”, explains the CEO of the company, Alessia Rampino. Leading the service is Gianmichele Moise, a dermatologist, one of the leading experts on sexually transmitted diseases in the country, with a long and consolidated professional experience. The microbiology laboratory of Friuli Coram operates in synergy with his clinic, coordinated by Dr. Andrea Muscarà, in which innovative methods are used for analysis, capable of detecting the pathogens involved with extreme precision and in a short time .

‘The specific tests are performed on the classic swab or by collecting a urine or semen sample, thus making everything easier for the patient’ says Muscarà. The laboratory is able to produce: resistance tests and tests for the typing of HPV (Human Papilloma Virus) with high and low oncogenic risk. These analytical methods, in addition to being extremely reliable in detecting the causes of the disturbances presented by the patient, allow the report to be received within 24 hours.

“Data referring to 2021 clearly outline how sexually transmitted infections are on the rise: if HIV is stable, syphilis, chlamydia, gonorrhea are on the rise – explains Dr. Moise -. Correct information is lacking among young people on the subject of sexuality and on the physical and psychological repercussions of these pathologies”.