Sgarbi claims the rebellion a la Bohème: «I told Veronesi to direct it blindfolded, the director wanted to use it against the government»

The controversy over the opening of the music festival dedicated to Giacomo Puccini in Tuscany shows no sign of abating the next day. Yesterday evening, with an unexpected performance, maestro Alberto Veronesi conducted the Bohemia of the great Italian composer blindfolded. A form of blatant protest against the choice of the Festival, and of the director Christophe Gayral in particular, to set the opera in 1968. And which was worth the director, son of the oncologist Umberto and already a candidate first with Beppe Sala and then with Fratelli of Italy in Lombardy at the latest regional, boos and insults from the public. Today Veronesi explains toAnsa that he still wanted to direct the Bohemia despite the dissent on the choice of setting «to respect the contractual commitments» with the Festival. «If I hadn’t directed, I would have created problems for a replacement, and then I’ve always kept my contractual commitments», he explained, pointing out, at the same time, that «there isn’t written anywhere that I couldn’t direct blindfolded, so I took this decision”. But the Undersecretary for Culture Vittorio Sgarbi also intervened on the controversy today, confirming that he was essentially the “instigator” of Veronesi’s performance. “I told him to direct blindfolded there Bohemia, it’s my idea and he was right to follow it», says Sgarbi in a note. Who then explains how the staging of Torre del Lago is «a political problem», and not an aesthetic one, namely «the use and abuse by the director of an assignment received from the Puccini Festival to declare with the director the its political and socio-psychological intentions. Christophe Gayral’s “is it a direction or a rally?” Provocatively asks the exponent of the Meloni government. Which increases the dose: «And the direction of the Bohemia should it be the tool to criticize the government and the institutions that finance the Puccini Festival and celebrations? For ’68 I await other music, not that of Puccini who should be left in peace».

Towards the break between the Festival and Veronesi

In the meantime, the bodies of the Festival met, even with the lawyers of reference, and made it known, regarding the continuation of the collaboration with the “rebel” director, that the Pucciniano Festival Foundation “reserves the right to take any initiative to protect its audience, own workers and to avoid Veronesi the inconvenience of directing the next performances». In short, we look at the most appropriate way of interrupting the relationship with Veronesi, who from the bill (and from the contract) should also direct the three subsequent performances of the Bohemia in Torre del Lago: on 29 July, then on 10 and 25 August. The gesture of him, underlines the Foundation, is “a gesture to be condemned, above all because it is disrespectful towards those who have worked with passion and professionalism to create the show”. Moreover, the Festival had already opened under the sign of controversy, due to the decision of the conductor Beatrice Venezi – whose sympathy for the Brothers of Italy and the Meloni government is known – to perform the unscheduledHymn to Rome by Puccini, a work which fascism then appropriated and which was also dear to the MSI.

Read also:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

