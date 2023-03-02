Pay 350 thousand euros the painting of an author whose works are worth an average of 100 thousand. It is the bad “deal” that according to the Undersecretary for Culture Vittorio Sgarbi the Royal Museums of Turin would have made last September 2022 with the advice of the Scientific Technical Committee of the Ministry of Culture. This is the acquisition of the canvas that recomposes the figurative structure of the painting The music by Antiveduto Gramatica. «Behind the current administration, unbeknownst to the minister and the undersecretary, who was informed by the Turin press, the Royal Museums of Turin, a body which evidently considers itself independent of the Ministry of Culture, presented the modest, although defined extraordinary , acquisition of a Concert for two figures of Antiveduto Gramatica», explains Sgarbi, «purchased by the Ministry of Culture, Directorate General of Museums, in September 2022, before the launch of the current Government, with the positive opinion of the Scientific Technical Committee». The undersecretary continues: «The triumphalism of those in charge of the Royal Museums of Turin for having reassembled, in a questionable way, two fragments of one Allegory of Music remembered in the collection of Cardinal del Monte in Rome. At a price, 350,000 euros, which by all accounts cannot exceed 100,000 euros».

«Modest fragment passed off as a masterpiece»

Sgarbi defines the purchase made by the Royal Museums as “a modest fragment”, which allegedly bought the work from an English antiquarian Derek Johns, «after it had been exhibited at Tefaf in Maastricht at the “Carretto & Occhionegro Gallery” with a request for 1 million euros, which dropped to 350 thousand euros». The art critic has no doubts: «Since it is a fragment, albeit connected to a work present in the Royal Museums of Turin, the fair market value of an Italian painting supposedly coming from the Torlonia collection, and exported to indefinite period, by all accounts, cannot exceed 100 thousand euros: see the David triumphant with the head of Goliathintact, appeared at Sotheby’s on 4 July 2019 and sold at 89 thousand euros; o to Mary Magdalene and the two angels sold by Hampel on 3 December 2020 to 49,700 thousand euros». The list goes on: «The Sybil Tiburtina appeared by Pandolfini in October 2022 was sold to 12 thousand euros; the Salome appeared at Sotheby’s on 8 December 2016 a 70.458 euro». In the light of what has been explained, Sgarbi says he does not understand the legitimization by the Scientific Technical Committee of a price “outside the Italian market” and purchased on the “most expensive market in the world“, after years of mortification “of Italian antique dealers with ties and notifications of paintings «that cannot be bought, of much greater interest».

The critic’s reference is, for example, to the «remarkable painting by Peter Paolini notified in Turin» to the antiquarian Voena. «How can the acquisition of the fragment of Antiveduto Gramatica, arbitrarily defined as a ‘masterpiece’?”, he concludes. The announcement by the Royal Museums of Turin on the introduction of Gramatica’s Concerto a due figure (1569-1626) in its collection took place a few hours ago, with the explanation of how the canvas, juxtaposed to the Theorbo player, recompose the figurative structure of the painting. From 28 February to 5 March 2023, the two works brought together after four centuries are on display on the first floor of the Galleria Sabauda, ​​in one of the rooms dedicated to the Caravaggesque masters and recently rearranged.

Read also: