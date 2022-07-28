Home Health Shadow / Drunk?Workers mistakenly painted the “current rush bar” road version of Tesla’s full self-driving ending is amazing | new technology information | digital
Are you drunk? Due to a worker’s mistake, a road in California, the United States, painted the markings as a super tortuous “current rush bar”, which sparked discussions among netizens. A Tesla owner took to a twisty road trying to test Autopilot with a surprising ending.

According to foreign media reports, a road in Hollister, California, USA is redesigned to increase bicycle lanes and related routes, and draw a small, lightning-like line marking to prevent passers-by from using this road as a racing car On the road, I didn’t expect that due to the contractor’s mistake, the markings were drawn super tortuously, so that the “current rush bar” was instantly on the road. Netizens laughed and said “what happened over there”, “the contractor was drunk and drew it.” line?”, “I’ve been accidentally braking while driving”, “Is it Mario Kart?”.

Netizens saw that the road had turned into an “electricity bar” and asked “Are the workers drunk?” (reproduced from KSBW Action News 8 YouTube channel)

However, the road version of the “current rush bar” did not intimidate some car owners. Tesla recently updated the “FSD (Fully Automatic Driving) Beta” to improve the cornering performance. A Tesla driver decided to shoot a test there a few days ago. Watch the video to see if you can really follow the markings. According to the video, Tesla’s FSD Beta function not only walks in the direction of the “current rush bar”, but the process is also quite stable, and there is no sudden braking or rapid steering. action. Getting praise from netizens is really a piece of cake for Tesla.

A Tesla driver used the FSD Beta fully automatic assisted driving function to easily drive into the
A Tesla driver used the FSD Beta fully automatic assisted driving function to easily drive into the “current rush bar” road version. (Retrieved from Sparky YouTube channel)

At present, Tesla has AP (Automatic Assisted Driving), EAP (Enhanced Automatic Assisted Driving) and FSD functions, and AP is standard for all Tesla models. If you want to have more complete functions, you can choose to buy EAP. Or FSD, the purchase price of EAP is 111,000, and the FSD is 222,000.

※ Reminder: Prohibition of drunk driving and drinking too much alcohol is harmful to health

