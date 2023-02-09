Pain, burning, itching. How do you live with these symptoms every time you expose yourself to sunlight? Only the so-called can answer this question «shadow jumpers», literally people jumping from one shadow to another. The term, born from the German psychologist Elisabeth Anna Rufener, is used to indicate people affected by a rare metabolic disease, the erythropoietic protoporphyria, which makes it highly photosensitive. The pathology is caused by a genetic defect so when the person is exposed to sunlight (even for a short time), a precursor of the red blood pigment, protoporphyrin, is deposited in the blood vessels.

Erythropoietic protoporphyria: symptoms and consequences

This mechanism leads to the absorption of visible light energy and triggers a chemical reaction in the skin. The patient there feels like a burn and feel great pain. The skin becomes red, swollen, especially in the most exposed areas, such as the hands and face. The reaction can be so violent as to change the appearance of the patient and determine a profound state of suffering. This induces shadow jumpers to avoid the sun as much as possible, with inevitable repercussions on social, emotional and working life. In addition to the cutaneous manifestations, patients may also have liver complications. Protoporphyrins, in fact, are lipophilic substances, which tend to precipitate both in the liver and in the body gallbladdercausing stasis and gallstone liver disease.

Therapies available

Persons affected by erythropoietic protoporphyria must avoid or limit sun exposure as much as possible. They may use hats or sunscreens containing titanium dioxide or zinc oxide. It is essential reduce liver involvement, with regular follow-up exams. In the most serious cases, the liver transplantation and, in the event of the onset of gallstones, it may be necessary the removal of the gallbladder. Recently, a new drug has been approved for the treatment of the pathology: it is theafamelanotide which significantly reduces the severity of phototoxic reactions.

Charlotte’s story

In Münster, Germany, a little girl named Charlotte, who is now four years old. His parents, seeing the pain and sun burns on her skin, as well as her emotional suffering, they did everything to help her. So much to decide to contact Nivea brand and Ludger Kolbe at the head of the research and development department of Beiersdorf, the company specializing in skin care products, of which Nivea is also a part. So it was decided to launch a research project to make one innovative cosmetic sunscreenable to take care of little Charlotte and favor her living conditions.

A personalized cream

The research was conducted by Ludger Kolbe, Chief Scientist for Photobiology of Beiersdorf, and his team. Results on high-energy visible light showed that it was necessary add to normal sunscreen special pigments for light diffusion. This would have prevented light from penetrating her skin, thus allowing the little girl to expose her skin to sunlight for a short period of time.

This sunscreen it changed Charlotte’s life and his family. “She Still has to watch out for the sun. But with her own personal sunscreen she can spend a little more time playing outside with her friends than she does,” Kolbe explained. Thickly applied, the sunscreen allows the child to be exposed to direct sunlight for a short period of time. Situation that was previously unthinkable.

Cosmetic sunscreen has been specially developed for Charlotte and for your individual skin needs. It is not part of the Nivea product portfolio and is not for sale. The product cannot cure the disease and Charlotte still needs to be very careful when she goes out in the sun, but it will certainly give her a little more freedom and comfort to go out freely from the house. Charlotte used to the first time its cream insummer of 2021.

Read also…