Shampoo against greasy hair: These shampoos get rid of sebum

Excess sebum and oil make hair shine. A shampoo for greasy hair will help get rid of the oil film. The guide explains what you should consider when washing your hair and how to treat greasy hair.

Our hair should be shiny and well-groomed in order to correspond to the perfect ideal of beauty. Because of this, and to protect our hair, glands in the scalp produce sebum, which gives hair its natural shine. Unfortunately, nothing in life is perfect, which is why greasy hair plagues many people. Nowadays, this is considered neglected and occurs when the sebaceous glands mean too well with our hair.

There are many reasons why the glands overproduce. In addition to hormonal changes, stress, improper diet and genetic factors, improper hair care can also lead to increased sebum production. Heat, for example, stimulates the production of the glands, which is why washing the hair with water that is too hot is just as inadvisable as drying it with a hair dryer that works at maximum heat. In addition, diseases such as a skin fungus on the scalp can also increase sebum production. Here no shampoo helps, but the dermatologist.

And last but not least, men in particular like to smear oil into their hair to style it. This is usually a classic pomade that has gained popularity in recent years. It is usually based on mineral oils that require a special shampoo to wash out. Likewise, special shampoos are required to get rid of naturally greasy hair.

Shampoo against greasy hair: Sensitive shampoos are unsuitable



The good news is that if you have oily hair, don’t be embarrassed, it’s actually an indicator of healthy hair. The sebum is used to care for the hair and encloses it with a protective film. However, too much of the oil is not healthy either, as it can cause dandruff. What few people know is that there are two types of dandruff: dry and oily. Dry dandruff is caused by a dry scalp and is usually white skin particles.

Greasy scales, on the other hand, are yellowish because they are deposits of skin fat. Many people make the mistake of mistaking the greasy scales for dry hair and subsequently washing their hair less or with the wrong shampoo, such as baby or sensitive shampoo, in order to supposedly protect the scalp. However, these shampoos can make the problem worse as they usually don’t offer the cleaning power of a shampoo designed for oily hair. This is mainly due to the ingredients in shampoos for oily hair. They are often based on vegetable oils.

Fight oil with oil



That’s because of a simple fact: oil dissolves fat. Sounds absurd, but that’s how it is. Olive oil, for example, is a so-called lipophilic – i.e. fat-attracting – substance whose molecules interact with and mix with the fat molecules on the head and hair. Incidentally, olive oil is also an all-purpose weapon against the pomade used by men. Theoretically, you could massage the olive oil into the hairline, leave it on for about ten minutes, and then use some normal shampoo several times thorough wash out The olive oil also provides the skin with moisture and can thus regulate sebum production.

However, the homemade shampoo is cumbersome, not comfortable and carries the risk that you will grease your hair with the olive oil in places where you do not want it. Another ingredient in shampoos for oily hair is the lipoamino acid capryloyl glycine. It helps mix the water and oil, removing excess sebum. On the other hand, you should avoid substances that stimulate the scalp. The increased blood flow stimulates sebum production. Accordingly, head massages and constant brushing are also taboo. It is better to comb greasy hair.

Natural shampoo for oily hair



Rene Furterer’s Curbicia is an essential oil-based shampoo for greasy hair. According to the manufacturer, the core component is the curbicia extract. This is a substance obtained from pumpkin seeds and combined with clay and essential oils.

According to the manufacturer, the oils used come from cloves, thyme, rosemary and orange. That’s a good thing, because stimulating oils such as mint oil would stimulate blood circulation in the scalp and thus promote sebum production. According to the manufacturer, the shampoo is used to reduce sebum and regulate sebum production.

As a result, the hair does not have to be washed as often. The manufacturer recommends using the shampoo once or twice a week with an exposure time of two to five minutes for two uses.

Shampoo mit Capryloyl Glycine



Also suitable for a greasy approach is the Bain Divalent Shampoo from Kerastase. It contains the ingredient capryloyl glycine, which binds water with oil and thus frees the scalp from excess sebum. The manufacturer recommends using the shampoo twice per rinse, because the second time you use it, you get a thicker lather that’s better for cleaning the ends of your hair.

Shampoo for pomade



If you are looking for a shampoo to remove the classic pomade from your hair, the Dax Vegetable Oil Shampoo is suitable. Dax should be familiar to most pomade users because the manufacturer has many different pomades and conditioners on offer. Unfortunately, the products are somewhat difficult to obtain in Germany.

Dax Vegetable Oil Shampoo is no exception. Important: It is not suitable for the treatment of quickly greasy scalp, because in addition to fat, pomades also contain other ingredients that give the hair hold. It is better to use a proven shampoo that tries to regulate the sebum production of the scalp.

Dry shampoo or baby powder



The myth that frequent hair washing stimulates sebum production persists. And there’s something to it, too, because massaging the scalp increases blood flow. Of course, hot showers and blow-drying your hair are just as bad. If you only want to wash your hair wet two to three times a week, dry shampoo or baby powder will help to get rid of the greasy roots.

The powder in the dry shampoo absorbs the grease and ensures a well-groomed appearance. The same goes for baby powder, of course. However, this is more difficult to distribute in the hair. When using powder, there is a risk that small clumps of powder will form in the hair. In addition, some manufacturers add a scent to the baby powder that not everyone finds pleasant.

Sources: hautarztpraxis-kronberg.de, wolfs-apotheke.de,

