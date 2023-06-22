Shampoo is actually a ‘killer’: when you discover all the ingredients it contains you will never want to use it again

Did you know that shampoo is actually a real killer? Let’s find out all the ingredients that will leave you speechless

The world green is entering more and more fully into our lives, but not only for what is the obvious motivation of safeguarding the planet and the environment that surrounds us, but also for all the beneficial effects that an ecological transition could have on our lives and also on our health: in the first place, in particular, it is impossible not to think of all the products we use for care of our person.

In fact, since we were little, we have been used to relying on brands almost blindly and above all to look for the most advantageous offers among the various shelves: the best known and most commercial brands on the market, however, could also be the most harmful to our health due to the many chemical and therefore aggressive products they contain internal.

In particular, today we decided to dwell on our hair, which has always been in first place as regards the care and attention that we usually reserve for it: here is, therefore, something that will simply leave you speechless for the shock.

A shock for everyone: this is why shampoo should be abolished

Packs, creams, masks and much more: these are just some of the products with which every week, if not more, we usually pamper our hair to ensure that it is always flawless, shiny and above all healthy even to the outside eye. And after all the time and attention we usually devote to them, it will be a shock for all of us to discover that in reality we have always made a fatal mistake: we are talking about the purchase of shampoo, which very often contains many ingredients inside harmful.

Our advise, therefore, it is to not only trust the brand or the advice of friends and relatives, but to always carefully read the label and the ingredients inside the products we buy. Here, then, are the components to avoid in our shampoo:

Sulphates, which are very aggressive detergents that irritate the scalp. Also cocamide which could be potentially carcinogenic. Furthermore, among the ingredients to be absolutely avoided in shampoo we find silicones which, in the long run, tend to weaken and dehydrate our hair weakening them. Finally, parabens, which can be toxic and carcinogenic to our body, and paraffin.

