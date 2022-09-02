Microsoft has decided to go in the opposite direction to Netflix, which has long struggled with account sharing, officially confirming the arrival of the new Xbox Game Pass Friends & Family. Which, as the name suggests, can be used simultaneously by friends and family together.

The new subscription can already be taken out in Colombia and Ireland, where costs 21.99 euros per month: up to 5 people can share it, with the only requirement that they all reside in the same country, and therefore with a cost per person of less than 4.5 euros per month. That is less than half of the current Game Pass (9.99 euros per month) and just over a third compared to the 12.99 euros per month of the Game Pass Ultimate, of which this new subscription reproduces all the features.

What does the Friends & Family Game Pass include

According to Microsoft, the Xbox Game Pass Friends & Family plan includes access to all Game Pass games for consoles and computers. EA Play, Xbox Cloud Gaming and even the Gold version of Xbox Live for multiplayer online video games. The company also revealed that when you switch to the new subscription you will be able to convert the remaining days of the old one, according to this scheme:

30 days of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate are 18 days of Game Pass Friends & Family

30 days of Xbox Game Pass is 12 days of Friends & Family

30 days of PC Game Pass is 12 days of Friends & Family

30 days of Xbox Live Gold are 12 days of Friends & Family

30 days of EA Play is 6 days of Friends & Family

It is still unclear when the new Friends & Family Game Pass it will reach the rest of the European Union and the world and how much it will cost: if in Europe it is legitimate to expect a monthly price equal to the Irish one, in the US rumors speak of about 25 dollars a month.

And yet, the question is another: Microsoft (and video game publishers) will succeed economically support a subscription that charges gamers less than 4.5 euros per month to access dozens and dozens of titles?