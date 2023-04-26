Sharenting: why you shouldn’t post photos of your children on the web

The first steps, the entrance to school or the blowing out of the candles. For parents, showing their children’s achievements on social media is a consolidated habit, driven by positive feelings. Behind a simple clickHowever, many are hiding dangerswhich we are often unaware of. A new study warns about the consequences of sharentingor the sharing of images of minors on social networks.

In this article

Where does the term sharenting come from?

The phenomenon of sharenting derives from the crasis of two English terms: share (share) e parenting (parenthood). It is an activity, that of disclosure of information, which however does not only involve parents, but also relatives and friends, amplifying the impact of diffusion and the loss of control over content over time. This is how photos and videos of minors end up on the web, sometimes accompanied by the addition of details such as the child’s name, his age and where he lives. Private informationwhich do not remain so, with almost daily frequencies.

The new study on sharenting

To take stock of this phenomenon is now one studio already available online and being published in the magazine Journal of Pediatricsof the European Pediatrics Association, of which Pietro Ferrara, Head of the Study Group for the rights of the child of the Italian Society of Pediatrics – SIP, is the first author.

Photos: more than a memory, a mania

Sharenting is anything but occasional behavior. According to data from a European study, every year parents share an average of 300 photos online concerning their own children and by the time their fifth birthday they have already shared almost 1,000. The types of images that are most published are of daily life (while the baby sleeps, plays, eats), of going out or trips e you special moments (Christmas, christenings, first day of school, birthdays). Where? The main destinations are: Facebook (54%), Instagram (16%) and Twitter (12%).

A matter of privacy

The first issue to think about is privacy. The right to privacythe protection of one’s data and digital identity concerns everyone, including minors as indicated in the Convention on the rights of the Child and Adolescent, reaffirmed by the introduction of the GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation).

Psychological repercussions over time

Problems could also arise in the long run. Considering the permanence of online content, digital identity also has concrete effects on future of their children. Added to this are the psychological repercussions on the well-being of the little ones due to one almost compulsive sharenting by the parents. Above all, but not only, when boys and girls begin to navigate independently and will have to deal with being (or having been) continuously publicly exposed (e.g. to the judgment of others) or finding adigital identity also made up of very intimate images on which they have not made choices or consents. A question that concerns VIPs and more.

The risks of child pornography

In addition to the confidentiality of personal data and digital security, the risks associated with sharing images of minors on social networks also include the risk that the contents end up on websites child pornography. Thus, while in France a bill that would like to limit the sharing of photos of children online is under discussion in Parliament, in Italy, already last November, the Ombudsman for Childhood and Adolescence Carla Garlatti urged for sharenting the applicability of the provisions on cyberbullying, which allow minors to directly request the content removal.

The 5 rules for a serene digital environment

Looking forward to new developments, the SIP wants to give suggestions to parentsto guarantee them and their children a safe digital environment.

Be aware that sharenting is an increasingly widespread practice, but this does not mean that its potential should be underestimated dangers. Sharing images, videos and any type of content that has children as protagonists means, in fact, building the “file digital” of a child without his consent and without his knowledge. Sharing materials and information about your children on social media must include some caution and, on many occasions, theanonymitybecause what is shared in a detailed and personal way, such as the location or the full name, could dangerously expose children to a series of risks, first of all identity theft. Don’t share pictures of their children in any state of nudity. These images should always be kept private due to the potential risk that they could be misused by others. Activate notifications that notify parents when their child’s name appears in search engine. Respect the consent and the right to privacy of minors, then familiarize yourself with the privacy policy of the sites on which content is shared.

Read also…