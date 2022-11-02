Sharon Stone he wanted to tell his medical story on Instagram: due to a wrong diagnosis, he only recently discovered that he has a large fibroid tumor that he will have to remove with a surgical operation. The actress therefore wanted to launch an appeal to all women, so that always ask for a second opinion to avoid delays in a possible diagnosis.

Sharon Stone: “I have a tumor”

“I just had another misdiagnosis and immediately a wrong medical procedure ”- Sharon Stone told in her Instagram stories, even revealing that she had to undergo a double epidural to reduce the pain she was suffering from. Only later, as she continued to suffer greatly, did she ask for a second medical opinion. And this is how she discovered the real extent of her disorder: “I have a large fibroid tumor which must be removed ”- explained the beloved Hollywood actress.

The fibroid tumor, also called fibroid, is a benign formation that can cause multiple health problems, especially if large. For this Sharon Stone will have to undergo an operation for the removal of her, as soon as possible. In the next weeks, the diva will not be active on social media: has informed his fans not to worry, but has decided to take some time for himself, so as to recover quickly from the operation. “It’s okay” – she added, reassuring all those who follow her.

Sharon Stone’s appeal

Sharon Stone discovered she only had one fibroid tumor following repeated checks, which she herself decided to carry on because she continued to feel pain. At first, in fact, the doctors had not found anything worrying. The actress therefore wanted to sensitize all women: “Always look for a second opinion. It can save your life. Don’t give up “- she wrote on Instagram, a courageous appeal that could help many people in difficultyencouraging them not to give up in front of an unsatisfactory first response.

Sharon Stone, her health conditions

This is just yet another challenge that Sharon Stone has to face. In the past she has in fact had numerous health problems, which have repeatedly removed her from the scene. In 2001, the star had to undergo surgery to remove some benign tumors, and a few months later she suffered a severe cerebral hemorrhage that brought her to death. After a long hospitalization, she spent 3 years in which he had difficulty even in the simplest daily actionsso he had to take some time to slowly recover his physical condition.

In 2004, shortly after the divorce from Phil Bronstein, the actress also had a heart attack, from which however she recovered quickly. Furthermore, as she recently revealed herself, she has always suffered from endometriosis and an additional autoimmune disease that prevented her from carrying on a pregnancy, so much so that over the years she has had as many as 9 miscarriages. In short, her life was full of painful moments – the last one just a year ago, when she announced the death of her nephew River, the son of her brother Patrick, due to severe multi-organ failure that hit him at just 11 months old.

Ma Sharon Stone she has never let herself be beaten down by suffering, going ahead with his head held high with great courage. Even when her life took a toll on her in the worst way, making her think that maybe she wouldn’t make it. She now she will have to face another small obstacle, which appeared in her way like a bolt from the blue. But with her incredible determination that has always distinguished her, in a few weeks we will see it again in great shapeready to surprise and excite us once again.