Sharp Increase in COVID-19 Cases Raises Concerns Over Infection Rate

New COVID-19 Cases in Italy Increase by 44% in a Week, Health Ministry Reports

The number of new COVID-19 cases in Italy has seen a significant increase of 44% in just a week, according to the latest weekly bulletin released by the Ministry of Health and the ISS. The bulletin reveals that the country reported a total of 21,309 new cases, compared to the 14,866 cases recorded the previous week.

Despite the increase, health officials are quick to point out that the infection rate remains relatively low. However, they are concerned about the consistent upward trend observed for the past three weeks.

In addition to the rise in overall cases, the incidence rate has also surged. It now stands at 31 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, compared to 24 cases per 100,000 last week. This implies a steeper spread of the virus within the population.

Hospitalizations in the medical area have witnessed a slight growth as well. The occupancy rate has increased to 3%, up from 2.7% in the previous week. Currently, 1,872 beds are occupied. The occupancy rate in intensive care units (ICUs) also saw a marginal increase of 0.6%, with 49 COVID-19 patients being admitted.

Among different age groups, the elderly population over 90 years old recorded the highest weekly incidence rate. They reported approximately 69 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, which is an increase from the previous week. However, all age groups observed an upward trend in infection rates.

The median age at diagnosis remains stable at 56 years, indicating that the virus continues to affect individuals across different age brackets.

One concerning trend identified in the bulletin is the rate of reinfections, which is currently around 39%. This indicates that a significant number of individuals who were previously infected with COVID-19 are now contracting the virus again.

Health authorities continue to closely monitor the situation and emphasize the importance of adhering to preventative measures, such as wearing masks, practicing social distancing, and getting vaccinated. They urge the public to remain vigilant to curb the further spread of the virus.

For more details and comprehensive information, please refer to the full article on ANSA.it.

