She becomes a mother despite a serious syndrome, she is the first in the world – Medicine

She suffers from a very rare disease but manages to become a mother, the first in the world © ANSA/Ansa

The first case of delivery after medically assisted procreation in a woman affected by Alstrom’s syndrome occurred in Turin.

Mom is 32 years old. The baby was born at the Sant’Anna hospital.

He weighs 3,110 grams and, according to the health center, he is “in excellent health“.

Alstrom’s syndrome is a very rare disease characterized by organ alterations due to a gene mutation. Often, as in the case of women, it also manifests itself in infertility. “In the specific case – they inform from the Città della Salute – it was necessary to perform an in vitro fertilization and, in particular, the direct injection of the sperm inside the oocytes. The patient, in the course of treatment, underwent a diagnosis pre-implantation genetics: once the result was obtained, a single embryo was transferred into the uterus, which resulted in the pregnancy”.

At the thirty-eighth week, a slight worsening of the mother’s cardiovascular and metabolic functions led Professor Chiara Benedetto’s team to proceed with a caesarean section.

For Giovanni La Valle, director general of the Città della Salute in Turin, it is a birth “that has something miraculous about it”.

“A first case in the world – he comments – which has allowed a woman suffering from a very rare syndrome to be followed up over time by our professionals and to be able to successfully give birth to a beautiful, healthy boy. The City of Health confirms that it is a excellence at Italian and world level in all fields of health“.

news-copy”>breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

]]>

]]>

Get the embed code

]]>

]]>

]]>

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

