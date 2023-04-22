Home » She goes to the doctor 26 times and is always told she had back pain: woman dies of cancer
She goes to the doctor 26 times and is always told she had back pain: woman dies of cancer

The case of medical malpractice comes from Spain. A wrong diagnosis, repeatedly, cost the life of a woman who died at the age of 56 from lung cancer. The doctors were convinced it was low back pain.

He had a lung cancer, but he had only been diagnosed with low back pain. A very serious case of medical malpractice what comes from Spain claimed the life of a 56-year-old female resident of Ponteareasin the northwest of the country. In none of the 26 occasions in which the woman turned to various local health services, complaining of her pain, the doctors were able to identify the ailment that afflicted her. She did it for three months, but they only told her that she had back problems and came home on painkillers.

Now, the Superior Court of Xustiza in Galicia condemned the Servizo Galego de Saúde (Sergas) for the death of this woman, which occurred in September 2015. Only following theautopsyit was discovered that she was afflicted with very advanced stage 4 cancer.

The health leaders will have to compensate the family of the deceased with 20,000 euros. In particular, 10,000 euros for the widower and 5,000 euros for each of the couple’s children.


The Galician High Court ruled that Sergas did not perform the tests necessary for the correct diagnosis on the patient. Furthermore, the sentence specifies that, after the X-ray, “the tests should have been completed with other more precise techniques, such as a CT scan, to exclude other pathologies”, since the woman’s pain has never subsided.

It all started in July 2015, when the woman went to the Ponteareas health center with a backache. She was diagnosed with lombalgia and she was prescribed pain relievers and anti-inflammatories. But the pain hasn’t eased. Thus the patient returned several times to this and other health centers. Among them, the Vigo Hospital Complex. Here she underwent a chest x-ray to check the condition of her spine, but no serious injuries to the bone system were found.

For this reason it was decided not to subject her to any other radiological examination. But her pain continued to the point that she went to a traumatologist, who diagnosed her with discopathy and prescribed new drugs. Despite everything, the woman continued to go to the emergency room. In the end they counted well 26 visit hospital. The cancer she was suffering from is not hers never diagnosed. Except when she was already dead.

