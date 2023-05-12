She has abdominal pain and nausea, they remove a 15 cm ovarian tumor: the operation in Portogruaro

It is the eleventh case in the world, according to scientific literature. The surgery was carried out by Dr. Santa from the Portogruaro hospital in the Veneto region.

The Portogruaro Obstetrics team

In the obstetrics department ofPortogruaro hospital was removed a 15cm ovarian cancer. A surgery like few others in the world, it is no coincidence that the literature reports 10 similar cases starting from 1948.

The case concerns a woman residing in the area, who arrived at the hospital emergency room complaining of abdominal pains e nausea. The first tests immediately identified that the symptoms were caused by a solid mass of ovarian origin of considerable size, associated with an important presence of free blood in the abdomen.

Therefore the patient was immediately transferred to the gynecology department and taken care of by Dr. Serena Nardin who, having found the bleeding in progress, arranged an urgent surgery performed by the Doctor Gian Luca Santa.

“In the abdomen we found a solid mass of the right ovary which was bleeding and we performed it right away the removal, together with the uterus and the other ovary“, notes the doctor.

It’s the first time I’ve had to deal with an emergency case with these characteristics. Histological examination showed the presence of a right ovary tumoror granulosa cells (constitutes about 2% of ovarian tumors), and in this particular case the mass had begun to bleed generating an abdominal hemorrhage which occurs in 10% of granulosa tumors” explains Santa.

The patient is doing well and is still being followed byThe Obstetrics and Gynecology Department of the Portogruaro Hospitalin association with the department of Oncology.