Dies of cancer but the hospital hadn’t made the right diagnosis. The family of a woman who died of cancer bowel after being mistakenly discharged from a hospital and left in agony for months she has received an apology from the NHS. Baljeet Kaur, 56, has been sent home twice «by negligence» from Sandwell Hospital in West Bromwich after going to the emergency room showing telltale symptoms. She first went to the emergency room with rectal pain, vomiting and bleeding before being discharged following an x-ray in January 2019. Baljeet, from Smethwick, West Mids, returned a month later where another x-ray was taken , but was again sent home by doctors “unprofessional”. A lump of cancer was finally identified in Baljeet’s abdomen only after multiple hospital visits, and she underwent surgery to remove part of her intestines in April 2019.

She was later diagnosed with bowel cancer but by then it was too late and she died less than a year later in February 2020. After Baljeet’s death, her family was devastated, including daughters, Neetu Kaur, 40, and Amandeep Kaur Bhogal, 38, has asked lawyers to investigate her case. West Birmingham Hospitals NHS Trust went on to admit that Baljeet had been «dismissed for negligence» in January 2019 and again in February 2019. Health chiefs also agreed that if Baljeet had been diagnosed with the disease at that point, he would have avoided two to three months of «pain and suffering».

His family has now spoken for the first time. Amandeep said: «Losing mom less than a year after her diagnosis was truly heartbreaking and something we were in no way prepared for. She was the most loving mom and she would do anything for anyone. It’s really hard for us to accept that she’s no longer here, particularly after finding out she was terminal just a month after her surgery. Cancer is a terrible disease and it has taken away one of the most important people in our lives. What makes it worse is that we feel more could have been done to help mom. We’d give anything to have mom back with us, but we know it’s not possible. Seeing her in so much pain and suffering was the worst thing and all we can do now is that by sharing our story we can raise awareness that bowel cancer is very serious». The woman therefore “could have been saved” or at least cured without suffering.