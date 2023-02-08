Home Health She has bowel cancer but the hospital sends her home twice. The woman dies, complaint from her family: “she could have been saved”
Health

She has bowel cancer but the hospital sends her home twice. The woman dies, complaint from her family: “she could have been saved”

by admin
She has bowel cancer but the hospital sends her home twice. The woman dies, complaint from her family: “she could have been saved”

Dies of cancer but the hospital hadn’t made the right diagnosis. The family of a woman who died of cancer bowel after being mistakenly discharged from a hospital and left in agony for months she has received an apology from the NHS. Baljeet Kaur, 56, has been sent home twice «by negligence» from Sandwell Hospital in West Bromwich after going to the emergency room showing telltale symptoms. She first went to the emergency room with rectal pain, vomiting and bleeding before being discharged following an x-ray in January 2019. Baljeet, from Smethwick, West Mids, returned a month later where another x-ray was taken , but was again sent home by doctors “unprofessional”. A lump of cancer was finally identified in Baljeet’s abdomen only after multiple hospital visits, and she underwent surgery to remove part of her intestines in April 2019.

Fulminant pancreatic cancer, Sebastian dies at 43: he was a tennis teacher in Conegliano

The X Factor singer dies of cancer at the age of 19, sent home 12 times from the hospital: “It’s anxiety”

She was later diagnosed with bowel cancer but by then it was too late and she died less than a year later in February 2020. After Baljeet’s death, her family was devastated, including daughters, Neetu Kaur, 40, and Amandeep Kaur Bhogal, 38, has asked lawyers to investigate her case. West Birmingham Hospitals NHS Trust went on to admit that Baljeet had been «dismissed for negligence» in January 2019 and again in February 2019. Health chiefs also agreed that if Baljeet had been diagnosed with the disease at that point, he would have avoided two to three months of «pain and suffering».

His family has now spoken for the first time. Amandeep said: «Losing mom less than a year after her diagnosis was truly heartbreaking and something we were in no way prepared for. She was the most loving mom and she would do anything for anyone. It’s really hard for us to accept that she’s no longer here, particularly after finding out she was terminal just a month after her surgery. Cancer is a terrible disease and it has taken away one of the most important people in our lives. What makes it worse is that we feel more could have been done to help mom. We’d give anything to have mom back with us, but we know it’s not possible. Seeing her in so much pain and suffering was the worst thing and all we can do now is that by sharing our story we can raise awareness that bowel cancer is very serious». The woman therefore “could have been saved” or at least cured without suffering.

See also  Longing for the sun, but we also protect the eyes

You may also like

the touching announcement on social networks

ADUC – Article – Legal psychedelic therapies in...

“Alcohol is bad, doctors who don’t say it...

Health: privately managed Bordighera hospital since autumn –...

«Uppa» is the new app for parents who...

The really useful foods for those suffering from...

Tiramisu mask – Vegan pistachio tiramisu 300g

Sanremo 2023, second evening: guests and singers lineup

alcohol among very young people, the situation is...

Stabilization process extraordinary competition for Ib-Salut kitchen assistant

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy