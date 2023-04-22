She has cancer and her healthy twin sister suffers from the same symptoms/”Twin empathy”

It’s quite incredible the story of Sophie Walker and sister Megandue twins inextricably linked. Speaking to British tabloid Daily Mail, Sophie revealed how in 2017, when she was 10, she was diagnosed with cancer to the kidneys: her sister Megan, while not presenting cancer, had the same symptoms of the twin including stomach pain, back pain, weight loss and pale skin. The girl was analyzed and subjected to all kinds of examinations but she was the result to be healthy, with doctors who have defined the story as a classic phenomenon of intercourse between twins.

“When Sophie was first diagnosed, Megan had all the symptoms. People make comments about how sick she looks all the time, she’s even paler than her sister. All the tests have been done on her, and there is absolutely nothing wrong. It is so strange”, the words of Rebecca Walker, the mom of the twins. Then the lady added: ”Megan is not happy if Sophie is not with her. We have a big family and everyone takes care of each other, but Megan has struggled tremendously.”

SISTER HAS CANCER, TWIN HAS PAINS: SOPHIE AND MEGAN’S STORY

It is not the first time in history that such cases have been recorded, but experts in the past have always rejected the theory that twins can feel each other’s physical pain; the greater possibility, however, is that their strong empathy can explain these particular and unique physical reactions.

Sophie Walker had discovered that she had the cancer on October 25, 2017 after experiencing “stomach cramps” she consequently started chemotherapy after undergoing surgery to remove the tumor. After three times she went into remission the cancer came back in November last year and she Sophie will now have to undergo spinal tumor removal surgerywith the hope that this hard fight will finally end, and with it also the pains of his twin sister Megan.

