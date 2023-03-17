Home Health She has pain in her abdomen, but it’s complicated appendicitis. Francis (17 years old) operated on at San Camillo: «Now I walk alone»
She has pain in her abdomen, but it’s complicated appendicitis. Francis (17 years old) operated on at San Camillo: «Now I walk alone»

He couldn’t speak due to pain, now he can walk on his own. Francesco, 17 years old, risked the peritonitisi.e. inflammation of the thin membrane that covers the internal organs of the abdomen (and which can also lead to SEPS). Operated at St. Camillus Of Roma per appendicitis complicated (therefore in the acute phase) is in excellent condition after three days.

Complicated appendicitis, Francesco’s symptoms

Shooting pains in the part of the abdomen, under the stomach, so strong that they did not allow him to speak. These were Francesco’s symptoms when he arrived at the Pediatric Emergency Room. Diagnosis? Complicated appendicitis, which was about to become peritonitis. But he didn’t know, he hadn’t noticed. However, his mother, Katia, decided to take him to the hospital last Monday to carry out the appropriate checks.

The operation

A multidisciplinary team has taken charge of Francesco. Dr. Stefano Tursini, from the UOC of Pediatric Surgery, visited him and subsequently operated on. Together with him Dr. Michele Galluzzo, director of Emergency Radiology, who offered diagnostic support. Then there was the intervention of Dr. Luca Mari, belonging to the Psychology-Consulting and Liaison Service, who helped the boy process his fear. A key step, and important, for the young person to quickly overcome the trauma. The operation was not easy, also because the intestinal infection was in an advanced state.

The consequences

Three days after the surgery, Francesco walks alone. “I’m smiling again,” he tells the health workers. “As soon as we arrived at the emergency room, we felt we were in the right place and in the right hands – said Katia, Francesco’s mother, at the hospital -, my son was welcomed with great professionalism and empathy”. The general director of San Camillo-Forlanini Narciso Mostarda was also satisfied: “A large public hospital like ours must accept the challenge of always welcoming and listening, even more so when it comes to fragile subjects such as a teenager”.

