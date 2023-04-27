She hits herself with a brick in Pesaro: what happens to the woman now

Pesaro. 27 April 2023 – It’s 8.30 yesterday. A lady who lives in front of number 55 of via Montenevoso, a side street of via Milano, near the police station, sees that there is a bleeding woman on the ground. It is laid out at the entrance of a house. She has more head injuries and near his body is a stone. A resident approaches the 54-year-old woman on the ground: “I asked her what had happened, she replied that she did it all by herselfthen he passed out”.

In the meantime, another neighbor also runs up: “They buzzed me – he says Angelo Cirelli (video) – saying “run run an attack has happened“. I went down and saw this bleeding woman with a stone by her side, covered in blood. At first she was semiconscious, when asked if she had been attacked she said no. Then he lost consciousness. We alerted the emergency services. We had never seen that person around, his body was slipped into the hall, feet towards the street. We didn’t notice anything no noise of any aggressionwe are also close to the carabinieri, and there is also a camera nearby”.

Which is immediately requisitioned by the police who in the meantime have arrived on site together to the air ambulance which will then not be able to leave. We are looking for witnesses. An attack is feared, perhaps by a man. The investigations start from this hypothesis. The men of the Flying Squad try to gather clues and examine the case based on the dynamics and the testimonies collected. No one saw any aggression e no one heard any quarrels in the street, a very busy street in the morning.

As the hours go by, the case takes on clearer and more disconcerting contours. The 54-year-old lady did it all by herself. It is she herself who confirms it once the men of the mobile team, coordinated by Paolo Badioli, have reached her at the Ancona hospital where she had been hospitalized. The woman said she wandered around the city, until she reached via Montenevoso by car. She and she went down, she hit herself several times with a stone on the head until she fell to the ground and was knocked unconscious. She would have done it in a moment of delirium for alleged work reasons, but for no real reason. A decomposed reaction to a new job offer as a cleaning lady. So, delirious, she hurt herself.

For this reason she will now be transferred to the Pesaro hospital for the necessary psychiatric treatment. A fact that kept the police, forensics, carabinieri, ambulance, air ambulance and journalists in check for five hours and which follows another episode: the announced suicide in a sign on the Soria bridge later turned out to be false and that cost firefighters hours of work in the Leaf to divers.