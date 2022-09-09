Home Health She sleeps 14 hours a day, the doctor tells her she is “just lazy”. Then the shocking discovery: she had a tumor
She sleeps 14 hours a day, the doctor tells her she is “just lazy”. Then the shocking discovery: she had a tumor

by admin
She sleeps 14 hours a day, the doctor tells her she is “just lazy”. Then the shocking discovery: she had a tumor

For the doctors it was too much lazyactually had a cancer. Courtney Nettleton, 20, started feeling a lot tired, sleeping up to 14 hours a day, so she turned to hers family doctor but he told her she was simply lazy. The young woman had had some follow-up tests, but it was all negative, so she thought it was just a phase.

However, his condition did not improve and after a few weeks he noticed a lump in his neck. Some time later, the diagnosis of thyroid cancer came. Courtney was operated on and is now undergoing the necessary treatment: “Thyroid cancer is rare, however, I knew deep down that something was wrong and being told it was just teenage laziness from the doctors was incredibly frustrating,” said the 20 years old.

Initially, Courtney said she felt tired, but after going to her family doctor, she said she later developed wheezing and even suffered from hot flashes, unsteadiness, neck stiffness, acne and bad mood. Her doctor reassured her that they were common symptoms for a woman of hers her age, but she felt there was more.

One day some friends noticed a lump in her neck and invited her to do an ultrasound, from which the diagnosis came. Her cancer had spread to her blood vessels and she required urgent surgery and radiation therapy. After the first surgery she seemed to be fine, but then the cancer returned and a second operation was required. Now she, Courtney, anxiously awaits the outcome of the biopsy, hoping to be free of the disease.

Last updated: Friday 9 September 2022, 14:51

