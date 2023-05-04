She suffers from constant belching and discovers that she has stage three colon cancer

Some symptoms should never be underestimated especially if they arise suddenly. Bailey McBreen knows it well.

There are some symptoms that shouldn’t be underestimated because they are often the indicator of a much more serious disease. He knows it well Bailey McBreen24-year-old nurse from the Florida who found out he had a colon cancer in the third stage after he began to experience a bizarre symptom in 2021: excessive belching.

The girl said that before she rarely did it, then suddenly she started doing 5-10 a day. Then the symptoms worsened with reflux and stomach cramps. This despite the fact that he was a very attentive person to the line and diet with regular physical activity.

Source: web

Bailey initially ignored the symptoms, and doctors also attributed the reflux to anxiety. Then, like a good nurse, she realized that there was something wrong with her body. The tumor was in her colon and she instructed the proper passage of food. So she was in excruciating pain every time she ate.

A CT scan unfortunately clarified the problem and discovered the third stage tumor. Promptly operated on, she will have to undergo several cycles of chemotherapy.

“It was truly an out-of-body experience. I felt like I was sitting in the corner of the room watching myself get a diagnosis. Time seemed to slow down and my heart rate quickened. I was in complete shock” – he said.

“Never in a million years did I think that any vague symptom I had was actually a colon cancer to the third stage” – He continued speaking of the rare tumor that struck her.

Despite everything Bailey reiterated that he will do everything to win this battle: “I am doing everything I humanly can do to fight this disease. I’ve transitioned to a completely non-toxic life: All of my beauty products, household cleaning products, and cookware are non-toxic. Cancer does not discriminate. Anything that is new to you, even if it is otherwise considered normal, needs to be addressed.” – he said.