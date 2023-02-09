Anna Bellisariothe 20-year-old who died last Sunday after 10 days in a coma for anaphylactic shock caused, according to the hypothesis under consideration, by traces of milk, to which she was allergic, contained in a tiramisu sold as vegan, she was used, instead, to eat foods with egg contamination. Another product to which she was allergic, but to a much lesser extent than the “devastating” dairy allergy she had suffered from since she was a child. This would be a fixed point of the first investigations, also through hearings of witnesses (yesterday the boyfriend was heard), of the investigation conducted by the Nas of the carabinieri and by the Ats (Health Protection Agency), coordinated by the adjunct of Milan Tiziana Siciliano and by the prosecutor Luca Gaglio. In fact, during that dinner in a fast food restaurant on Corso Garibaldi with her boyfriend, the young woman also ate a sandwich with mayonnaise, produced by the restaurant, in which traces of egg were found. Then, at the end of the meal, she ordered that “Tiramisu”, produced by Glg with the Mascherpa brand, and after the first teaspoon he immediately felt sick and ended up in a coma. According to the hearings and other elements collected, it emerged that the 20-year-old was in any case used to eating foods with traces of eggs, while she paid the utmost attention to dairy products and also to contamination with milk proteins in the foods she ate.

The autopsy and allergy checks will still have to clarify the incidence of food eaten in relation to death. Meanwhile, the investigators are identifying the laboratory in which to carry out quantitative analyzes on the presence of milk in the dessert. And they will send guarantee information with entries in the register of suspects, in view of next week’s autopsy, on a broad spectrum and not only to the 4 people, including managers and employees of the Glg, already under investigation. And they will also hear the girl’s parents as texts.