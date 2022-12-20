PORTO TOLLE – The smile of Nikka Bonandin there is no more. She passed away last night at the Rovigo hospital where she was hospitalized at the age of 40 due to complications from ainfection which, added to the precarious conditions due to a tumor, left her no way out. The news has grieved not only her family, but also the community of Scardovari of which she was originally from. Beautiful, Nikka was the daughter of Gregorio, known for having worked in the former Enel plant of Polesine Camerini and fitness enthusiast (which later became her profession), and of Alessandra Siviero, known in Scardovari as Sandra, who managed the Occhi Blu shop until her retirement.

RUTHLESS INFECTION

Only child, one degree in sociology at the University of Bologna obtained in 2008 with a thesis on the theme “Domestic violence and nagging harassment”, recalls the death of his uncle Andrea Bonandin: “In these moments it is difficult to speak, it was a very hard blow, none of us thought it would end like this. Many women make it, unfortunately it wasn’t like this for our Nikka. He contracted the flu which brought with it a lung infection which forced her to hospitalise. We hoped that the matter would be resolved and he could come back to us, but there was nothing to do ». Misfortune really hit the forty-year-old.

THE CORDOLENCE

In a short time the news went around the web so much that the mayor Roberto Pizzoli he immediately expressed his closeness to the family with a message: «A parent should never experience the loss of a child, unfortunately it happens too often. We unite as a community to the family of Nikka Bonandin, torn by an illness at the age of only 40 from her loved ones and all those who loved her ». Scardovari’s fellow villagers remember her as an enterprising girl who left the town at a very young age to go to university. Immediately after graduation she started working as human resources officer for the Aon Group specialized in risk consultancy, insurance and reinsurance intermediation and had moved to Milan. “She didn’t like living there – her uncle recalls – her friends were all here”.

Nikka therefore first found a job in Polesella, in a company where she worked as a human resources officer, and a few years in Porto Viro, in an insurance agency. «She was a sunny girl, everyone’s friend – concludes her uncle Andrea – she was engaged and was creating her own life. Her death leaves a great void in everyone.’ The last farewell to Nikka will be held in her Scardovari on Tuesday afternoon, December 20, at 2.30 pm.