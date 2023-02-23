It is the story of a special relationship, that between an elementary school teacher and her former student, which has lasted since 1976. In Sesto Fiorentino, the former elementary school teacher Maria Pettirossi gave her former pupil Andrea Arrighetti her inheritance, or at least a good part of it.





History

Maria Pettirossi died in November 2022 at the age of 92, due to complications due to Covid-19. She was very attached to Andrew Arrighettinow 54 years old, who he had as a student way back in 1976.





As the latter tells the newspaper Il Giorno, the one between the two “it has always been a good relationship. I forgot all the teachers. Not her, I saw her a bit like a second mother”.

“I was a very agitated kid at the time” Arrighetti continues. “I made her suffer enough, perhaps that’s why he took me to heart. But I would not have thought that he would leave me the inheritance“.





The last meeting

As Arrighetti himself explains, the last time they had seen each other dates back to April 2022. After the funeral, the carer confessed to the former student that they would hear soon.

Many times, the man told il Giorno, “she had told me that when she passed away she would have a thought for me, of course I thought she was joking, she was very old. But when he learned that I had moved, he asked me for a series of detailed information. Then I wondered if he was serious.”

The legacy

And so, after the funeral of the elderly teacher, Andrea Arrighetti was contacted by a bank in Sarzana: “They called me giving me the news of the legacy, an important figure”.

“Maria had a life insurance policy in my name. Even the bank employee was amazed” the man recounts.

So, he continues, “I got in the car towards Liguria, to the cemetery where he rests. To say thank you. I keep in my heart a single regret: not having had time to introduce her to my children. But I spoke to them about her, about my dear teacher Maria”.





