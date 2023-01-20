His girlfriend Sonia’s appeal to the Corriere service: «He has health problems, help us. She must be released from prison.” Amnesty International Italy spokesman Riccardo Noury: “You risk up to ten years in prison”

On the shelf of coffeeright next to the tag prezzohad hung a card with the inscription: «The Russian army bombed a theater in Mariupol where 400 had found refuge people». And then another leaflet next to prezzo some peanuts: «The Russian troops have prevented to 14 truckloads of help humanitarians to enter the Kherson region, i civilians they need to water e food». In some cases, the cipher on the shelves to denounce with others tickets what was happening in Ukraine, such as the number of victims between children oh corpses find yourself at loofah. a protest pacifica inside a St. Petersburg supermarket for which Aleksandra Skochilenko, a 31-year-old Russian artist, was arrested last April.

Even today, nine months later, Aleksandra is still in prison: “Suffered abuse physical and sexual, has been molested, is malesuffers from physical problems» he tells Corriere his mate Sonia, who prefers not reveal his surname. Complicating the detention, Aleksandra’s health problems: “she suffers from serious heart murmurs – added her partner – Furthermore, after her arrest they diagnosed her with a serious depression e stress post traumatic. She is also affected by another disease: the celiac disease. This condition requires a diet specific gluten-free, otherwise he runs the risk of developing organic insufficiencies and oncological diseases».

Skochilenko, often referred to by the nickname of Sasha and for years engaged in the world of artfrom the musica he was born in drawingwas stopped in violation of the recent rules of the Kremlin “against fake news” which obliges anyone who speaks of the war in Ukraine to define it as a “special military operation”. For having broken this law, “discrediting the armed forces of Russia”, the artist-activist risks up to ten years imprisonment and a fine of at least 33,000 euros. The appeals for his release, which are somehow easing the drama conditions Of detention as he now has access to some of the care he needs. Amnesty International is also asking for its immediate release: “If convicted, Aleksandra faces up to 10 years in prison – explained Amnesty International Italia spokesperson Riccardo Noury – We ask the Russian authorities for immediate action release, all charges must be dropped. His health conditions are very disturbing worry».

Skochilenko, even before the arrest, suffered of episodes depressives and disturbance bipolar. In recent years he has struggled with the prejudices on mental disorders attempting to lash i taboo on the topic. In your “Book of Depression,” you explained and showed in language simple where does it come from diseasethat hits millions of Russians, and how it is treated. It was one of the first Russian-language operas to attract attention on this issue. A problemthat of depression, not easy to face up to inside a penitentiary institution, seen also the difficulty to find drugs and talk to him psychologist.

As reported by some media Russians, task of the prison psychologist, instead cure Aleksandra, would actually be the one to discover the real motivation which prompted her to attack tags at the supermarket.

Sasha and Sonia would have liked to get married: «But in our country the marriage between two donne not allowed”. Sonia never talks to Alexandra: «Me and her we lived together before his arrest and for this reason they nominated me witness in this case. This was a further pretext to put pressure on Sasha. Due to my witness status, I cannot fix a appointment with her, we can not phone. I can only see it in court for a few seconds, just when I’m out in the lobby, because being a witness I cannot neither assist at trials, I can’t even see how someone so dear to me is tried”. And finally: «The whole affair it is linked to who does policythe clear intent is to scare the people».

Aleksandra does not consider herself an activist in the truest sense of the term. “All the people who me they know personally – he had written from prison – they understand that all my free time is taken up by musicaand threw these miserable four price tags into the shop in a hurry between worktests and sessions musical». In a letter from prison he had also written: «If ever they should free mewhich seems to me rather impossibleI would like to hug mine girlcaress my gatti and obviously, to ring. Music is my life, but the musical instruments I am prohibited in this center”.