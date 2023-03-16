They would have been Matteo Messina Denaro’s sutler. At their home, the boss, then the number one wanted man in Italy, would have lunch and dinner for months. On the charge of aiding and abetting and procuring non-compliance with the sentence, Emanuele Bonafede, nephew of the mafia boss Leonardo Bonafede, and his wife Lorena Ninfa Lanceri ended up in jail. The arrest, carried out by the Carabinieri del Ros, adds a precious piece to the reconstruction of the last period of the fugitive of the godfather of Castelvetrano.

The couple, according to the investigators, would have hosted Messina Denaro in his home in Campobello di Mazara “on a continuous basis and for several days”. The boss showed up at the spouses’ apartment, in the center of the town, punctually for lunch and dinner and spent hours in their company, coming and going undisturbed. Bonafede and his wife carefully monitored the road, making sure that no one could notice the movements of the guest who left the house only after their go-ahead. A real surveillance service filmed by surveillance cameras of several shops near the couple’s building, discovered by investigators.

The investigating judge who ordered his arrest, accepting the request of the prosecutor of Palermo Maurizio de Lucia, of the deputy Paolo Guido and the prosecutors Piero Padova and Gianluca De Leo, disputes the two suspects having guaranteed the mafia boss “prolonged assistance aimed at satisfying his personal needs and maintaining the state of fugitive”.