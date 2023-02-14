Home Health Shelled almonds recalled due to aflatoxin risk – breaking latest news
Health

Shelled almonds recalled due to aflatoxin risk – breaking latest news

by admin
Shelled almonds recalled due to aflatoxin risk – breaking latest news

Suspected contamination: the (potentially toxic) substances are produced by fungi that can develop during cultivation and harvesting

Several batches of shelled almonds branded Dattilo, Movida Catering and I&D Srl were withdrawn as a precaution by the Ministry of Health, due to the risk of contamination from aflatoxins, substances (potentially toxic) produced by some mushrooms that can develop during cultivation and harvesting. These are the withdrawn lots. Type it: 40 gram sachets with lot numbers 277/22 and 290/22; Movida Catering: 700 gram buckets with lot numbers 270/22, 294/22 and 273/22; Movida Catering: 1 kg buckets with lot numbers 277/22 and 291/22; I&D Srl: unbranded compostable 200 gram and 400 gram trays with lot numbers 279/22, 280/22 and 295/22. The notice reads: «Product not to be consumed. To be brought back to the point of sale.’

February 14, 2023 (change February 14, 2023 | 6:38 pm)

© breaking latest news

See also  【S5B Three-axis Mobile Phone Shooting Stabilizer】Multiple built-in shooting modes can be used to shoot movies- Yespick

You may also like

Lula President and Brazilian health care

Prostate cancer, hospital and territory must integrate

Today’s Stock Exchanges, February 14th. US inflation slows...

Male contraception, the ‘pill’ that blocks fertility for...

Gym and field

AUSL Modena – Local Health Authority and Provincial...

Be careful when you drink chamomile tea in...

Equity in the right to health. Bologna. January...

DATTILO – Shelled almonds

The seven deadly sins of a sinister tragicomic

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy